GAC MOTOR Unveils Highly Anticipated EMKOO in South America

GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GAC MOTOR continues to expand its range of high-quality vehicles in South America as the brand rolls out EMKOO, the newest SUV model, to the market.

Positioned as a “Technology Pioneering SUV” with an eye-catching design and the latest car tech, the model is expected to become a strong contender in the subcompact SUV segment of the market.

GAC MOTOR introduced EMKOO to Bolivia and Panama this June. Other countries in the region, including Chile, will be seeing its launch within the next two months.

A Model For The Future

Featuring a futuristic appearance, the EMKOO adopts a V-shaped grille that is accentuated by its LED-powered light matrix modules, echoed by laser sword-shaped taillights and turbo-shaped exhaust in the back. The model’s sleek outlines are enabled by hidden door handles that pop out when activated, capturing a distinctly modern look that continues in the spacious interiors through rolling vent outlets and ambient light.

Inside, the EMKOO is packed with GAC MOTOR’s latest technology and connectivity features, including a hands-free phone system that can be accessed through a 10.1-inch touchscreen. Other highlights of this brand-new SUV model include wireless phone charging, advanced driver assistance system features, and world-leading engine thermal efficiency for a comfortable, safe, and economical driving experience.

In preparation for the EMKOO launch in Panama, GAC MOTOR joined hands with artist Diego Fabrega, one of the country’s leading oil painters, to create an exclusive vinyl wrap for the model’s “Mystery Tour” around the capital.

Over the course of April and May, GAC MOTOR sent a bold message about EMKOO to the Panama City streets by capturing the public’s eyes with the colorful graffiti print, teasing the local crowd for the upcoming launch of this daring and imposing SUV model. Extensive press coverage has been building up online in anticipation of the EMKOO launch.

South America is an important region to GAC MOTOR’s brand-building strategy. GAC MOTOR has been consistently delivering high-quality products that have attained international acclaim in the region. In Panama, sales reached a record high in March, enabled by a strong brand reputation and extensive product portfolio. With the launch of EMKOO, GAC MOTOR will continue to reinforce itself as a brand that delivers premium quality and innovative design through mobility in South America.