Newrez Announces Partnership with Homebot to Empower Customers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newrez LLC (“Newrez”), a leading mortgage lending and servicing organization, today announced a strategic partnership with Homebot, a home finance education portal that empowers consumers to make smart home finance decisions. This partnership taps the power of Homebot to solidify customer intelligence in empowering decisions.

As one of the largest lenders in the country, Newrez continually seeks innovative solutions to support loan officers, their clients and partners, and homeowners from their existing MSR portfolio. Homebot empowers homeowners and buyers with personalized home finance insights, market intelligence, and property search experiences, while keeping them connected with their trusted home advisor every step of the way.

" At Newrez, our mission is to reimagine the homeownership experience by empowering our clients to make the best financial decisions every step of the way. By incorporating Homebot’s rich content and technology in our servicing portfolio, it will allow our loan officers to provide clients support based upon their needs during their homeownership journey,” said Baron Silverstein, President of Newrez. " Newrez is also one of the first companies to offer Homebot to our servicing portfolio, a strategic initiative to drive enhanced engagement and recapture efforts.”

The partnership with Homebot will enable loan officers to deliver powerful, highly-personalized insights to homeowners and buyers, ultimately creating more connected client relationships and increasing engagement. Plus, Homebot’s rich behavioral engagement insights give loan officers an opportunity to connect with clients and prospects at the right time, the moment they start showing signals of intent.

“ We’re incredibly excited about the relationship we’ve developed with Newrez and the opportunity we have to fuel retail growth and servicing recapture efforts, all by empowering and educating millions of clients,” said Charlie Pratt, CEO of Homebot.

ABOUT NEWREZ

Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, Newrez is a leading mortgage company, dedicated to reimagining the homeownership journey. Combining mortgage origination and servicing, we are uniquely positioned to offer a streamlined, customer-centric experience, catering to our clients when and where they need us most. Our customer-first strategy empowers homeowners to optimize their investment, guiding them towards the most beneficial financial decisions every step of the way. Founded in 2008, Newrez is a member of the Rithm Capital Family of Companies.

ABOUT HOMEBOT

Homebot, an ASG company, is a home education portal that keeps people connected to their home advisors (loan officers and real estate agents).

The award winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle. And with an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. For more information on Homebot, please visit: homebot.ai