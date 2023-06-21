CORRECTING and REPLACING Evolv Collaborates with Temple Health for Weapons Detection Screening

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

EVOLV COLLABORATES WITH TEMPLE HEALTH FOR WEAPONS DETECTION SCREENING

AI-Powered Solution Used at Philadelphia’s Temple University Hospital

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced its collaboration with Temple Health. Temple is using Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution at the entrances to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. Hospitals around the country have experienced an increase in violence towards staff. Temple uses Evolv Express systems to screen visitors at four of its entrances.

“The driving factor for us to use Evolv was to increase safety and security for our patients, visitors, and staff,” said Brian Wade, Temple University Health System’s Director of Environment of Care, Emergency Management, and Security. “We know it is working because the reaction from our staff has been extremely positive.”

Evolv Express allows people to walk right through the screening system without having to open bags or empty pockets, preventing lines and keeping entry smooth at places where speed matters, such as a hospital. The technology can tell the difference between threats and the everyday metal items people carry with them.

“Evolv is proud to partner with Temple Health and to be a part of the security solution at Temple University Hospital,” said Jason Grellner, vice president of healthcare for Evolv Technology. “We share a mission in working to create a safer environment for patients, caretakers and their loved ones, as they work and heal.”

Temple Health joins a growing number of healthcare organizations across the country using Evolv. Temple University Hospital is the latest Philadelphia facility working to keep people safe by using Evolv, including Citizens Bank Park, where Evolv is the Preferred Fan Screening Provider of Major League Baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless security ecosystem integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 600 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2022, that was filed with the SEC on March 24, 2023, as may be updated in other filings we make with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023 that was filed with the SEC on May 10, 2023. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.