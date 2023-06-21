Aviation Capital Group and the ISTAT Foundation Announce First Recipients of Diversity and Inclusion Fund Grants

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), together with the International Society of Transport Air Trading (“ISTAT”) Foundation, announced today the first recipients of grants from their Diversity and Inclusion Fund. The Fund, which is managed by the ISTAT Foundation and funded by ACG, provides scholarships, internships and other resources to aviation-focused students in Africa and female aviation-focused students in South America. Universities and nonprofit organizations in these regions developing STEM-related programs to support students toward an entry into aviation can also benefit from this Fund. As this is the first year of the Fund’s five-year duration, there will be several more scholars and programs to benefit from the Fund’s grants.

Rachael Jelagat, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering at Kenyatta University in Kenya, was awarded a scholarship that will be applied to her tuition and other educational and developmental costs. The second recipient is Corporacion Cipsela, a non-profit organization based in Medellin, Colombia. Cipsela will receive a grant to support its “Towards the Skies Exploring Aviation” program. The program encourages children and young people to consider a wide range of careers in the aviation industry including engineers, technicians, pilots, and other related fields, and its curriculum includes sustainable aviation propulsion.

“We are delighted to support these recipients as we continue to break down barriers and encourage the success of diverse students and scholars entering the aviation industry,” said Gordon Grant, Vice President and Head of ESG at ACG.

