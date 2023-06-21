Forcura Signs CSI Pharmacy, Marking Entry Into Home Infusion Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forcura, a healthcare workflow management company, today announced that CSI Pharmacy, a nationally accredited specialty pharmacy that provides infusion therapy services, will adopt Forcura’s cloud-based technology to enhance patient onboarding, care plan management and care coordination. This agreement officially ushers Forcura into the home infusion market expanding their scope of practice to include another vertical of home-based care.

Through Forcura, CSI Pharmacy will graduate from a paper-based operation, leveraging digital architecture to receive, send and manage patient documentation and communication in a central location. This will allow CSI Pharmacy’s care team to quickly assess patient needs, better manage their key physician relationships and keep a detailed history of patients’ care journeys all while remaining compliant and organized.

“Forcura will be crucial to accelerating our conversion to a cloud-based system to improve our visibility of outstanding orders and decrease the turnaround of signed orders,” said Conner Nelson, director of operations at CSI Pharmacy. “This venture represents a significant step for our company as we continue to explore new strategies for advancing our position in the home infusion sector.”

According to a report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global home infusion market size is expected to reach $67.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. To accommodate the industry’s growth, Forcura’s systems help specialty pharmacies process referrals and orders faster, in addition to accepting patients whose needs align with its clinical capacity and profitability goals.

“Like other post-acute sectors, home infusion is increasingly recognizing the importance and impact of speed, accuracy and security on its margins and the quality of patient care,” said Annie Erstling, chief operating officer of Forcura. “As home infusion continues to grow, partners who pivot toward a digital approach will differentiate themselves among referral sources and provide patients with the best care and experience possible.”

About Forcura

Forcura, a healthcare workflow management company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care and improves business performance for providers via its automated workflow, collaboration and analytics SaaS solutions. The company is deeply committed to empowering better patient care and elevating the role of post-acute in the broader healthcare continuum. The company is a KLAS® reviewed technology vendor, is a certified Great Place to Work™ employer, and has ranked for the sixth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000. For more information visit forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.

About CSI Pharmacy

CSI Pharmacy is a national specialty pharmacy dedicated to serving patients with chronic and rare illnesses. Founded by pharmacists in 2014, the company specializes in treating rare diseases with biologics and plasma-derived therapies. It employs specially trained infusion nurses to provide these treatments to patients around the country. CSI continues to be led by co-founder and CEO, James Sheets, PharmD. Today, CSI Pharmacy is licensed to dispense in 48 states, plus D.C., and is accredited by two of the nation’s leading specialty pharmacy accrediting bodies: the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and URAC.