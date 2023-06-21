Otter AI Chat: More Intelligent and Collaborative than ChatGPT for Your Everyday Team Meetings

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Otter.ai, the world’s leading tool for meeting transcription, summarization, and collaboration, today announced the launch of Otter AI Chat - collaborative AI intelligence that acts as a meeting participant instantly answering questions, collaborating with meeting participants, and generating content based on meeting data. Teams can also collaborate using Otter AI Chat to message each other and Otter, bringing the smart AI assistant into the meeting discussion.

Capabilities of Otter AI Chat include:

Get Answers - Team members can ask Otter AI Chat about discussion points or key decisions that were discussed during a meeting or conversation. Otter AI Chat will instantly provide answers from context available within the discussion.

“Though ChatGPT has great knowledge based on public data, it can’t answer any questions about your own team meetings. Also, it’s only a 1:1 human-robot chat with no team collaboration," said Sam Liang, CEO and cofounder of Otter.ai. “Meetings are conversations among multiple people and that’s why Otter AI Chat joins the conversation, answering questions, generating content, capturing action items, and communicating with multiple meeting participants live (or after) the meeting. It’s a transformational leap forward that empowers teams to tap into the fullest value of their meetings in a collaborative and AI-intelligent way - right when and where they need it.”

Otter pioneered the use of AI to transcribe meetings and is now transcribing over 1 million spoken words every minute. Now, with the new Otter AI Chat, those meeting notes are the source for real-time AI that generates meeting-specific insight and content. A recent Otter.ai survey** found that over 70% of professionals are already using some form of AI in their work and over 86% believe their work will look much different within a year because of AI tools like Otter AI Chat - which will revolutionize how teams work and collaborate.

Otter AI Chat will roll out to all users over the coming days. As with previous Otter.ai features, data used in Otter AI Chat will not be stored by third parties.

Note to Editors

Research was conducted by 3Gem in May 2023 sourcing 1,000 US-based and 500 UK-based employees ages 25-54 who work full time at a white collar, desk-bound, in-office, hybrid, or remote job across a variety of industries.

About Otter.ai

With over 1B meetings transcribed, Otter.ai is the world’s leading tool for meeting transcription, summarization, and collaboration. Using artificial intelligence, Otter generates real-time automated meeting notes, summaries, and other insights from in-person and virtual meetings - turning meetings into accessible, collaborative, and actionable data that can be shared across teams and organizations. The company is backed by early investors in Google, DeepMind, Zoom, and Tesla.