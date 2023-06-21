Lynk and Palau National Communications Corporation (PNCC) Begin Initial Sat2Phone Service to PNCC Mobile Subscribers

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world’s leading sat2phone telecoms provider, and PNCC, Palau’s largest Mobile Network Operator, jointly announced today the start of initial commercial service to provide satellite-direct-to-mobile phone services to the island nation using Lynk’s “cell-towers-in-space”. PNCC is the first MNO in the world to launch Lynk’s sat2phone technology as a commercial service for their subscribers.

Established in 1982, PNCC has been the backbone of telecommunications in Palau for over 40 years, undertaking the challenging and essential mission of developing a national communications system for the island nation. From the humble beginning of serving 200 customers in the population center of Koror, PNCC has grown into a full-service telecommunications operator connecting customers across the archipelago.

“ PNCC is innovating to ensure its mobile phone subscribers have connectivity across their whole country, no matter what happens. Lynk looks forward to helping PNCC do what many said was impossible. PNCC and Lynk are making the impossible possible. Lynk’s initial Sat2Phone service for Palau will start as a beta service in the Southwest Islands and will be extended across the country to include all remote areas, and Palau’s Maritime Economic Zone. Lynk will also be used to provide back-up services, when natural disasters hit and knock out the ground network, to enhance network resilience in this archipelago nation,” says Charles Miller, CEO of Lynk. “ Lynk is the world’s only patented, proven, commercially-licensed and now operational satellite-direct-to-phone service, and we are thrilled to partner with PNCC to launch this service to their subscribers,” Miller continues.

Lynk holds 30+ commercial agreements with MNOs worldwide, and has conducted successful demonstrations across 40+ countries on seven continents. Lynk anticipates starting commercial service with numerous other MNOs globally over the course of 2023.

“ Our partnership with Lynk signals a new era of connectivity for Palau. It's not just about advanced technology; it's about bringing people together, connecting our remote islands and increasing resilience for the entire nation. We are committed to ensuring that every person in Palau has access to world-class telecommunications services, no matter where they are,” said PNCC CEO, Simon Fraser.

About PNCC

The Palau National Communications Corporation (PNCC) is the leading provider of telecommunications services in the Republic of Palau. With a deep-rooted commitment to fostering connection, we have been a cornerstone of the community since our establishment in 1982. We support a comprehensive suite of services including LTE mobile data and voice, fixed-line broadband internet, landline telephone, digital television, VHF radio, and customized ICT solutions, reaching every corner of our vibrant island nation.

PNCC has consistently focused on innovation and quality, inspired by our mission to connect all of Palau with world-class telecommunications services. Our team works tirelessly to bridge the digital divide and bring the world to Palau's doorstep, empowering our customers with the tools to thrive in the digital age. We are driven by a deep sense of responsibility towards the communities we serve. Understanding the uniqueness of Palau's geography, economy, and culture, PNCC has customized solutions for our islands, maintaining a high standard of quality and reliability.

With an unwavering dedication to our mission, a profound understanding of our unique community, and an enduring commitment to progress and innovation, PNCC stands at the forefront of Palau's digital future. Together, we are working to build a world where distance is no barrier, where information flows freely, and where every voice can be heard. At PNCC, we don't just connect devices, we connect lives, shaping the future of our beautiful archipelago while keeping us connected to our rich past.

About Lynk

Lynk is the world’s only patented, proven, and commercially-licensed satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Our service has been demonstrated, and is currently being deployed, in more than 20 countries with >30 MNO commercial service contracts covering >50 countries. Today, Lynk is unique in successfully sending and receiving text messages to and from space via standard unmodified mobile devices. Lynk's network, currently providing cell broadcast (emergency) alerts, and two-way SMS messaging, is compatible with every existing mobile phone on the planet. In the future, Lynk will launch voice and mobile broadband services. By partnering with Lynk via a simple roaming agreement, a mobile network operator opens the door to new revenue in untapped markets, gives subscribers peace of mind with ubiquitous connectivity, and provides a pathway to economic prosperity for billions of the world’s citizens. For more information, visit www.lynk.world or follow @lynktheworld.