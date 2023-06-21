Astound Business Solutions Launches Cloud Contact Center in Partnership with Intermedia Cloud Communications

PRINCETON, N.J. & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astound Broadband, the 6th-largest U.S. Cable provider, and Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of intelligent cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced the introduction of Cloud Contact Center, a cloud-based intelligent contact center solution developed by Intermedia.

Available through Astound Business Solutions, Cloud Contact Center is designed for businesses of all sizes and industries, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) to large enterprise organizations that need to efficiently manage, track, and improve their customer interactions. As customer experience evolves beyond traditional landlines into more convenient means of communication such as mobile, email, text messaging, webchat, and social media, Cloud Contact Center allows for the seamless integration of these communication modes into a true omnichannel experience. Cloud Contact Center also uses a combination of AI, workflow automation, virtual agents, intelligent call routing, integrations, reporting, and employee collaboration tools to help businesses reduce costs and improve the customer experience, all without the need to add additional resources.

Cloud Contact Center delivers superior, responsive customer care from any location. Top features and benefits include:

A true omnichannel experience which allows businesses and customers to interact via voice, webchat, email, WhatsApp, and SMS

Excellent service quality with real-time performance dashboards and advanced historical reporting

Support for multiple locations and remote frontline users - which is typically deployable in days, not weeks

Intelligent routing and advanced queue handling based on agent skill sets, customer priority, statuses, and more

AI-powered Interaction Insights including AI Transcriptions, AI Sentiment Analysis, AI Interaction Summary, and AI Evaluator which allow support representatives to be more productive and make more informed decisions

Custom CRM and WFM integrations (e.g., Dynamics, Salesforce, Zendesk, Slack)

“Cloud Contact Center allows Astound to provide a best-in-class collaborative customer support solution that is an exceptional user experience for both businesses and their customers,” said Patrick Knorr, Chief Commercial Officer for Astound Business Solutions. “Intermedia has a strong track record of helping businesses connect better, which aligns with our own emphasis on ensuring that businesses of all sizes have the ability to work as efficiently as possible.”

“In today’s economy, now is the best time to invest in solutions that create great customer experiences,” said Jonathan McCormick, COO for Intermedia. “Happy customers are more likely to buy again and cost less than finding new customers. That’s why we’re partnering with Astound Broadband to provide businesses with a versatile, reliable, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based solution to help them deliver more informed, responsive, and personalized customer experiences.”

To learn more about Cloud Contact Center, please visit: https://www.astound.com/business/enterprise/voice/ucaas/contact-center/

About Astound Business Solutions

Astound Business Solutions provides IT leaders with high-capacity, secure connectivity for their mission-critical applications while increasing overall agility and responsiveness. A part of Astound Broadband, the award-winning national telecommunications provider offers advanced solutions delivered over a diverse, carrier-grade network that provides the speed, bandwidth, and reliability businesses need to support growing data demands. With coast-to-coast connectivity to over 75,000 business customers, Astound Business Solutions maintains a local, customer-centric approach, with dedicated industry experts on-hand around the clock to help businesses stay on top of today’s evolving IT technology and remain competitive in their markets.

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 135,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support six times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,300 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.