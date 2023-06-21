Hotel Engine Launches FlexPro Subscription to Protect Businesses With Unprecedented Flexibility

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travel technology leader Hotel Engine today made two new product announcements – FlexPro and Groups – to give businesses unmatched flexibility and a more streamlined experience when managing their corporate lodging needs.

FlexPro was the headline announcement at the company’s first virtual customer event, Summer Update 2023. For just $200 a month, companies who opt-in to FlexPro get complete flexibility to cancel or modify any reservation, which can be done up to noon on the day of check-in. The subscription is a first-of-its-kind in the industry. FlexPro comes on the heels of Hotel Engine Flex for individual bookings, which has already saved members more than 55,000 in unused room nights since launched last year.

“Companies lose millions every week from unused rooms because hotel cancellation policies have not adapted to today’s business travel needs. At Hotel Engine, we believe businesses shouldn’t lose money because plans change,” said Elia Wallen, Hotel Engine Founder and CEO. “FlexPro gives customers peace of mind that every reservation will have the flexibility their company needs without breaking the bank.”

“Amid today’s macroeconomic backdrop, managing costs while staying nimble is paramount. Hotel Engine delivers on both fronts, providing flexibility and simplicity for our company’s complex booking needs,” said Michelle Ballard, Manager of Operations Services Support for Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores. “With FlexPro, any non-refundable room is automatically a refundable room with no questions asked.”

Hotel Engine also announced major enhancements to Groups, the platform’s intelligent group booking solution. Through the platform, it’s now easier and more streamlined for member companies to save time and avoid hassle when booking large or complex reservations. Customers can request trips, view curated options and accept hotels through their personalized Groups dashboard. They can also manage modifications, cancellations and extensions through the platform.

“It’s cliche, but time is money, and with Hotel Engine, the savings on both are unmatched. Using the new Groups booking feature, we’re able to save several days’ worth of work, freeing up our team so they can focus on solving more complex business challenges,” said Nancy Collins, Merchandising Onboarding Specialist at member company National Assemblers.

To learn more about FlexPro, Groups, or to view the full recording from the virtual customer event, visit: https://www.hotelengine.com/events/summer-2023/

About Hotel Engine

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Denver, Hotel Engine is one of the world’s fast-growing hotel booking engines. The company is on a mission to radically simplify trip management for businesses through rapid innovation and customer obsession. Its Double-sided marketplace connects ~40,000 member companies to a growing portfolio of 700,000+ global partner hotels to create a smarter and more rewarding business travel network. To learn more, visit www.hotelengine.com or follow Hotel Engine on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

Interested in using Hotel Engine to streamline your business lodging? Visit hotelengine.com/sign-up, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.