Navy Federal Partners With United States Navy Memorial to Support and Honor Servicemembers

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navy Federal Credit Union, a member-owned credit union for 90 years, is partnering with the United States Navy Memorial (USNM) for a multi-year sponsorship of the organization’s Veteran Visitor Program. The Navy Memorial Veteran Group Visit Program provides personalized visits based on the wishes of each Veteran group whenever they visit the memorial.

“As part of our 90th year of service, we are inspired to support the memorial’s mission of paying tribute to those who have served,” said Mary McDuffie, president and CEO of Navy Federal Credit Union. “This initiative demonstrates an ongoing commitment to organizations that honor and support our members, including Active Duty, Veterans, and their families.”

Throughout the year, the USNM hosts active duty and retired military groups, military reunion groups, Veteran organizations, and high school and college groups with the intention of honoring, recognizing and celebrating the past, present and future servicemembers who protect our seas. Hundreds of thousands of visitors visit the Navy Memorial annually. Veterans of all services who visit the memorial will have their service to the United States honored and recognized by receiving a Lone Sailor pin that matches the memorial’s iconic statue.

Navy Federal’s sponsorship provides funding to the program to help maintain upkeep of the memorial, which celebrated its 35th anniversary last year.

“We’re immensely grateful to partner with Navy Federal to support our Veteran Visitors and military communities,” said Frank Thorp IV, president and CEO of United States Navy Memorial. “Navy Federal Credit Union’s ethos is perfectly aligned with the mission of the Navy Memorial, and with their generous donation, we will be able to elevate our programs that honor, recognize and celebrate the men and women of the sea services, past, present and future; and to inform the public about their service.”

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only 7 members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 12 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, Veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 23,000 and has a global network of 355+ branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

