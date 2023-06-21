Halcyon Partners with Revelstoke to Enable Ransomware Resilience and Automate Incident Response

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halcyon, the world’s first Cyber Resilience platform, today announced a new integration with Security Automation pioneer Revelstoke, creators of the first Security Automation platform built on a unified data layer. The combination of Halcyon prevention and resilience mechanisms and Revelstoke’s low-code SOAR capabilities enables customers to enhance efficiency of their security operations team, instill cyber resilience across their organizations, and minimize the threat of ransomware.

Revelstoke's low-code automation enables organizations to easily streamline the prevention of ransomware attacks and minimize the impact of attacks in progress. These capabilities, combined with the Halcyon Cyber Resilience Platform, which delivers multiple layers of prevention, remediation, and resilience that arrest attacks in progress and reduces recovery time from weeks to minutes, provide businesses with a multi-layered defense that effectively insulates the organization from cyber threats.

“Businesses across every sector are struggling to protect themselves from the increased threat of ransomware,” said Bob Kruse, CEO and Co-Founder of Revelstoke. “By integrating Halcyon's leading AI-driven cyber resilience capabilities with our next-level enterprise security automation, organizations can optimize security workflows and protect business operations. Together, we look forward to empowering security teams with the best tools to defeat ransomware.”

Key benefits of the integration include:

Ransomware Prevention: Halcyon's pre-execution AI models are explicitly designed to prevent advanced threats such as ransomware attacks, offering a robust first line of defense against this pervasive cybersecurity threat.

Data Enrichment: The threat data produced by Halcyon is enriched by Revelstoke's vast integration ecosystem, providing added context and actionable insights for enhanced threat hunting and incident response.

Seamless Integration: The blend of Halcyon's extensible integration API with Revelstoke's unified data layer/API ensures smooth data sharing and cooperation between the two platforms, facilitating faster and more efficient response mechanisms.

Resilient Threat Workflow: When ransomware bypasses an installed EDR/EPP, Halcyon intervenes, halting its progress. This threat data is then passed to Revelstoke, which automates the process of pushing the data to the EDR/EPP platform for further analysis and defense strengthening.

Enhanced Defense Layering: Halcyon's high fidelity prevention and resilience mechanisms identify ransomware that may have bypassed the installed EPP/EDR, providing valuable data for further analysis. When integrated into Revelstoke's ecosystem, this data aids in enhancing other layers of defense, such as the network perimeter.

“Most cybercrimes are financially motivated and ransomware remains by far the most lucrative,” said Jon Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Halcyon. “It is the weapon of choice in the cybercriminals arsenal and cybersecurity vendors need to focus on defeating it. We are pleased to expand our offerings through our partnership with Revelstoke. Together we can help our joint customers insulate themselves, and we look forward to deepening our relationship and providing more tools to help customers defend themselves going forward.”

For more information about Revelstoke and Halcyon, visit www.halcyon.ai.

About Halcyon

Halcyon is the world’s first cyber resilience platform designed from day one to defeat ransomware. Global 2000 companies rely on Halcyon to augment existing XDR/EDR platforms and undo attacks in minutes with bypass and evasion protection, key capture and automated decryption, and exfiltration and extortion prevention. For more information, visit https://www.halcyon.ai/.

About Revelstoke

Revelstoke is the only next-level Security Automation platform built on a Unified Data Layer that offers no-code automation and low-code customization. Revelstoke empowers CISOs and security analysts to automate analysis, eliminate software development needs, optimize workflows, prevent vendor lock, scale processes, and secure the enterprise. Learn more at https://www.revelstoke.io/demo/.