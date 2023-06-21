11:11 Systems Announces New Case Study with the City of Encinitas

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a new case study with the City of Encinitas.

Encinitas is located along six miles of California’s golden coastline and is home to just over 64,000 residents. Approximately 25 miles north of San Diego, Encinitas is considered one of the state’s hidden gems by locals and tourists alike.

When concerns arose over the City of Encinitas’ business continuity strategy, the team prioritized a full-scale revamp of their strategy. Working with 11:11 to ensure their data would remain secure and available, the team crafted a thorough, well-rounded plan, which included 11:11 DRaaS for Zerto, 11:11 Cloud Backup for Veeam Cloud Connect with Insider Protection and 11:11 Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365 for additional protection.

Read the 11:11 and the City of Encinitas case study here.

