Orca Security Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Comprehensively Secure Organizations’ Cloud Estates

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Security, the pioneer of agentless cloud security, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to safeguard cloud workloads, data, and users across multi-cloud development and runtime environments. The two companies collaborated to integrate the Orca Cloud Security platform with several Google security products, including Google Chronicle, Security Command Center and VirusTotal.

Through its partnership and integration, Orca Security provides comprehensive coverage and mission-critical contextual analysis for joint customers’ Google Cloud estates, including infrastructure, workload, and data with full protection from any risk type.

The Orca Cloud Security Platform integrates with critical Google Cloud security tools to augment and normalize the data across environments. This ensures that security teams can take advantage of Google Cloud telemetry within the Orca Platform. For example, the integration enables the Orca Platform to send alert data to Google Cloud Security Command Center to ensure that security teams can view vulnerability and configuration data across their cloud environments. In addition, VirusTotal integration provides security analysts and incident response teams with the ability to quickly find and consume additional intelligence on malware found by the Orca Platform. This provides more context on the type of suspected malware and how it may connect to a larger threat.

“Orca Security and Google Cloud both share the belief that security analysts need the ability to solve more incidents with greater complexity while requiring less effort and less specialized knowledge,” said Gil Geron, CEO at Orca Security. “Together, we are enabling better detection with faster and more accurate response at the speed and scale of modern cloud environments. We’re looking forward to continuing the partnership with Google Cloud and working with them to help security operations teams accomplish so much more in defense of their organizations.”

About Orca Security

Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security that is trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning™ technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world’s most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or take the free cloud risk assessment.