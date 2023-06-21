Frndly TV's Expansion: New App Launching on Samsung Smart TVs in the U.S. Increases Reach of Its 40+ Live Channels to Millions More Households

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frndly TV, a leading player in the streaming service industry, today announces the launch of its new app on Samsung Smart TVs in the United States. This critical move dramatically expands the reach of its 40+ live channels to millions more households on Samsung Smart TV models 2018-2023.

Frndly TV's robust growth has been a testament to its commitment to revolutionizing how people consume television. This latest development marks another milestone in their roadmap for 2023, providing even more customers access to an expansive variety of entertainment options.

"With a subscription starting at just $6.99 per month, we are making live TV streaming affordable for everyone," said Andy Karofsky, CEO of Frndly TV. "The launch of our app on Samsung Smart TVs, known for their superior quality and innovation, not only amplifies our reach but also enhances the Frndly TV viewing experience and our commitment to providing diverse and accessible content."

Coupled with new channel additions and customer features, this expansion onto Samsung Smart TVs further exemplifies the brand's dedication to its rapidly growing customer base and innovative service enhancement approach.

About Frndly TV:

As the most affordable live TV streaming service in America, Frndly TV is committed to revolutionizing the entertainment landscape. Starting at only $6.99/mo., Frndly TV provides an impressive lineup of popular live TV networks, including A+E, Hallmark Channel, The History Channel, Lifetime, and more. Beyond the live offerings, Frndly TV also grants customers access to a comprehensive range of on-demand content featuring full libraries from leading networks at no additional cost. This accessibility to high-quality content, paired with its unbeatable affordability, underlines Frndly TV's commitment to delivering feel-good programming that caters to the diverse tastes of audiences nationwide.

For more information, please visit our website at www.frndlytv.com.