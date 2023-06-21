Verifyle and The Independent Accountants Association of Illinois Partner to Protect Members and Clients from the Threat of Hackers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verifyle, a leader in secure messaging, file sharing and digital signatures, today announced a partnership with the Independent Accountants Association of Illinois (IAAI). IAAI provides accounting and tax professionals with the very best in education, representation, legislative alertness, cutting edge technology, and opportunities to interact with other professionals. Verifyle has been chosen to provide ultra-secure document sharing, messaging and digital signatures technology for all IAAI members beginning in August of 2023.

“A part of our mission is to provide our members with the best tools available to accounting and tax professionals,” said Deborah Watson, IAAI President. “Verifyle helps to ensure that our members’ and their clients’ personal information is handled with the highest levels of security. Verifyle is the perfect choice for us because of their strong commitment to protecting the privacy and security of their users with a tool that is extremely simple to use.”

“Financial information is often the target of hackers’ efforts because of how easy it is to monetize on the dark web,” said Jack Smith, CEO of Verifyle. “This partnership will help IAAI members keep their financial data secure while they collect documents and digital signatures from their clients. We’re very honored that IAAI chose to offer Verifyle as a benefit to their members.”

Unlike many other cloud-storage and cloud-sharing services, which use a single master key for encrypting and decrypting their users’ data, Verifyle’s Cellucrypt® technology uses password-derived keys on top of a public-key system to individually encrypt data elements, adding several additional layers of protection for their users. With the additional option to disable password reset, Verifyle becomes the most secure cloud-sharing platform available, while remaining extremely simple to use.

About Verifyle

Verifyle delivers ultra-secure messaging, document sharing, and digital signatures, all from a simple, single-screen interface. Verifyle was built from the ground up to be the most secure cloud-sharing solution, and to deliver improved productivity and control of information to its users. Verifyle’s industry-leading, patented encryption technology gives users the highest level of security, protecting them from bulk-access vulnerability through the unique encryption of each document and thread.