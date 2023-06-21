Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR) Enters Licensing Agreement with Immediation

LONDON & WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immediation, a fully configurable, holistic, online dispute resolution platform, and The Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR), a leading global mediation and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) provider, today announced a major licensing agreement under which Immediation will custom configure its platform to support CEDR’s suite of dispute resolution offerings and replace its case management system.

Based in the United Kingdom, CEDR has a well-established reputation in the mediation world, handling more than 30,000 cases a year across different dispute resolution processes and training mediators around the world. The agreement with Immediation replaces CEDR’s older technologies and delivers a streamlined process on a modern, purpose-built platform that meets current privacy and security requirements. The configuration of the platform as CEDR’s digital mediation centre will be delivered in two phases, commercial and consumer, and is expected to launch by the end of 2023.

“ We were extremely impressed with Immediation’s solution as it is fully customizable and provides a simple and intuitive experience for both our internal and external users,” said Graham Massie, Chief Operating Officer and Director at CEDR. “ We have great expectations for our partnership with Immediation as we take this significant step forward to more effectively and efficiently manage our cases on a single, highly secure platform that is ready-to-use globally.”

“ CEDR’s selection of Immediation is a strong endorsement of the capabilities and configurability of our platform and we are thrilled to support the organization’s mission. As more disputes are moved to mediation globally, we anticipate greater use of online and digital tools like ours,” said Anthony Rule, Chief Financial Officer, Immediation. “ As the number handled by CEDR grows, our scalability is designed to handle the increased volume and complexity, and will help ensure speedy resolutions.”

The Immediation platform was developed to meet the highest standard of security in the industry, achieving ISO 27001 certification.

About Immediation

Immediation is an online dispute resolution platform provider. The centerpiece is the industry-leading digital collaboration platform specializing in dispute resolution featuring video, evidence management, case management, scheduling, and more. The Immediation Platform is configurable for mediation, arbitration, negotiation and hearings. Created by dispute resolution experts for dispute resolvers, its unmatched functionality, specialization and access delivers the judiciary, lawyers and neutral parties the capacity, capability and control to successfully handle complex legal interactions online. Immediation is already in use by courts, governments, dispute resolution organizations and law firms for local, national and international matters. To learn more visit www.immediation.com.