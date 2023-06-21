Pivotal Commware and MTN Demonstrate mmWave 5G in South Africa

BOTHELL, Wash. & PRETORIA, South Africa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pivotal Commware, a global leader in 5G mmWave infrastructure products for the wireless edge, has concluded a successful 5G mmWave field trial with MTN, Africa’s largest mobile network operator (MNO).

Pivotal created the world’s first product ecosystem to help 5G MNOs like MTN to significantly reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of their mmWave networks, typically by 25% to 35% compared to the cost of fibre, while also minimizing deployment time and maximizing confidence in service assurance. Pivotal products leverage its patented antenna technology, Holographic Beam Forming®.

The field trial used Pivotal’s breakthrough network planning tool, WaveScape™, to optimize the placement of multiple Pivot 5G® network repeaters, enhancing mmWave signal coverage for the Festival’s Edge apartment complex in Pretoria. These repeaters, which require no fibre connection, were able to extend mmWave signals beyond the range of the existing MTN base station’s line-of-sight, improving broadband service coverage more cost-effectively than using fibre-connected base stations alone. The Pivot 5G’s use of Holographic Beam Forming technology enabled fibre-like, gigabit+ speeds at customer premises. Future testing will include the use of Pivotal’s cloud-based Intelligent Beam Management System (IBMS) to commission, monitor, and optimize Pivot 5G functionality.

“MTN is committed to using enhanced cost and capex efficiencies to expand broadband service to our constituents. This field trial, the first of its kind in Africa, demonstrates our ability to harness robust, cutting-edge 5G technology to enable the benefits of a modern connected life to everyone,” said Amith Maharaj, MTN Group CTO. “Pivotal Commware has given us a fresh perspective on the potential of mmWave’s ability to help bridge the digital divide with gigabit connectivity.”

Maharaj added, “While mmWave does present new challenges, its enormous capacity and throughput are undeniable. In Africa, mmWave could provide not only an attractive broadband alternative to fiber in terms of speed, quality and deployment time, but it could also lay the groundwork for enhanced mobile broadband.”

“Pivotal is delighted to support MTN’s bold and transformative step into mmWave, which we think will deliver on the promise of 5G for Africa,” said Brian Deutsch, CEO of Pivotal Commware. “We look forward to partnering with MTN to bring reliable, ultrafast 5G broadband to African homes and businesses and regard this field trial as both a technical success and a demonstration of Pivotal’s ability to execute globally.”

Pivotal Commware created the world’s first mmWave product ecosystem dedicated to extending the Wireless Edge and coverage area of radio access networks (RANs): WaveScape® network planning tool for optimizing the placement of network elements, Pivot 5G network repeaters for navigating signals around obstacles, customer-installable Echo 5G® subscriber repeaters for penetrating signals indoors through window glass, and Intelligent Beam Management System platform for managing and optimizing the repeater network. Pivotal repeaters use its patented antenna technology, Holographic Beam Forming® for lowest cost, size, weight, and power consumption (C-SWaP). Pivotal Turnkey Services is an end-to-end solution for planning and deploying fixed wireless access (FWA) for Mobile Network Operators. The company is privately held and headquartered in Bothell, Washington, USA.