GuidePoint Security Adds DTEX Systems to the Company’s Federal Emerging Cyber Vendor Program

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, announced today that DTEX Systems, has joined its Emerging Cyber Vendor Program. Through this partnership, DTEX will leverage GuidePoint’s federal expertise across sales and marketing, operations, engineering, and procurement to expand its federal footprint. As part of this program, the DTEX InTERCEPT™ Insider Risk platform will soon be available under GuidePoint’s GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract #GS-35F-508CA.

“Insider Risk is a high priority for all federal agencies,” said Jim Quarantillo, Federal Partner, GuidePoint Security. “It is clear from recent events involving Airman First Class Jack Douglas Teixeira that there are significant security issues to keep Government Agency data safe. A new behavioral approach is required to protect against data misuse and data theft.”

“Insider risk is one of the fastest growing areas of cybersecurity today, and we will continue to see significant growth for at least the next two years,” said Denis Eversen, Chief Revenue Officer, DTEX Systems. “We chose this partnership with GuidePoint Security to leverage their significant expertise with government agencies and help us deliver a complete solution for addressing all Insider Risks.”

DTEX InTERCEPT™ brings together the capabilities of Insider Threat Management, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Digital Forensics, and Zero Trust DLP in an all-in-one lightweight, cloud-native platform. With DTEX InTERCEPT, agencies gain the necessary behavioral context and activity intelligence that answers the Who, What, When, Where, Why, and How related to any potential insider threat situation, compromised account event or data loss scenario without invading personal privacy.

The DTEX InTERCEPT platform has successfully demonstrated[1] the ability to detect all relevant categories described in the Committee on National Security Systems Directive (CNSSD) 504. In addition, the recently released DTEX InTERCEPT 6.5 complies with USMC minimum UAM technical capabilities for keystroke monitoring, full application content, screen capture and file shadowing with all UAM data attributable to a specific user.

