Knickpoint Ventures Partners with Shawn Papazian to Oversee The First and Only Purpose-Built Film Studios in Chicago – The Fields Studios

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knickpoint Ventures today announced Shawn Papazian as its newest partner to oversee all studio-related endeavors, including The Fields Studios, Chicago’s first purpose-built film studio ready for filming Q1 2024. Papazian has been involved with the design, development, operations and management of motion picture and television studio facilities for over 25+ years.

“Shawn’s vast credentials overseeing studio spaces along with his experience as producer make him a uniquely qualified and ideal partner for Knickpoint Ventures,” said Zain Koita, Founder and Managing Partner of Knickpoint Ventures. “Shawn is playing a vital role in the design and development of The Fields Studios in Chicago and following last month’s topping-off ceremony, will continue to guide our mission of ‘for producers, by producers’ as we combine our expertise in commercial real estate and entertainment production.”

Papazian is an accomplished Emmy-nominated producer who has had a multi-picture producing deal with Warner Bros. and Raw Feed. In addition, he developed and produced the feature films “Under the Bed” and “Under the Bed 2” with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions and Ted Field’s Radar Pictures, which were bought by A+E Studios. Papazian is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University’s School of Film and Television and is a member of the Producers Guild of America (PGA), Directors Guild of America (DGA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA).

“I was born and raised in the entertainment industry and bring a producer’s perspective to creating facilities that are specifically designed for a large-scale production to any smaller boutique project,” said Papazian. “As a partner, I will oversee all The Fields Studios entertainment activities to create a platform for diverse storytelling that also fuels economic growth, fosters job opportunities and cultivates a vibrant ecosystem that entertains and inspires.”

Prior to joining Knickpoint, Papazian co-developed and was President and COO of Crimson Studios Group (CSG). He also co-designed and created the business plan for Studio1 located at One Culver, which is currently the home base for Apple Content and other major media tenants. In 2021, he was instrumental in bringing both Crimson Studios and Valencia Studios to an off-market deal to LPC West and GEM Realty Capital. Papazian got his early start in the studio business at 20th Century Fox Television to run Ray Art Studios and soon after became Ray Art’s Vice President and General Manager. He moved on to Sunset Gower Studios (SGS), where he worked with GI Partners in executing the development and leasing strategies for the Technicolor HQ building as well as the executive oversight of the day-to-day activities and redevelopment of the studio lot. Upon SGS’s sale to HPP, he became the vice president of the historic Culver Studios Lot owned by Lehman Brothers, which was eventually acquired by Hackman Capital Partners. While at Culver Studios, Papazian spearheaded and supervised the entitlements on the lot, which has now been developed into the Amazon Studios HQ.

For more information about Knickpoint Ventures’ current film studio project, please visit: www.TheFieldsStudios.com.

About Knickpoint Ventures

Knickpoint Ventures is a real estate firm specializing in the acquisition, management, redevelopment, and repositioning of real estate assets. Established in 2017, the firm focuses on film studios, industrial, office, residential, mixed-use, and self-storage properties across the US. The principals of Knickpoint Ventures, through their previous employment, have invested in the Chicago area for over 20 years through transformative projects, including 600 West Chicago and Bradley Place, amongst other transformational redevelopments of former manufacturing facilities.