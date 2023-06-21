The National Association for Continuing Education (NACE) Wins the 2023 ON24X Brand Impact Award

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Association for Continuing Education (NACE) has won the 2023 ON24X Brand Impact Award. This award goes to the organization that builds innovative consoles and branding experiences that showcase the newest UI, multiple layouts, customized templates, engagement, conversion tools and more.

A division of Haymarket Media, Inc., NACE delivers continuing education to primary and specialty physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other health care professionals. Face-to-face and virtual events include didactic and interactive, case-based presentations, question and answer sessions, faculty-led conversations, patient cases and interactive monographs.

When NACE launched virtual primary care conversations in 2017, its goal was to move away from typical slide presentations.

At the time, Stephen Webber, VP of Production, New Products, Innovation and Strategy at NACE, turned to webinars to create engaging newscast-style events that would complement in-person training programs.

“It’s very important to be current and on the cutting edge in our industry to achieve high levels of audience engagement and meaningful educational outcomes,” Webber said. “Especially from the perspective of live virtual production design and technology. At NACE Studios, we utilize a mix of the latest television broadcast and streaming tech to provide learners with highly engaging and effective medical education that continues to evolve and maintains leadership in our industry.”

Currently, NACE uses ON24 to host virtual symposiums and provide certified medical education credits. Its symposiums provide up to eight lectures a day and provide commercially-sponsored pharmacological seminars in alternative virtual rooms they call presentation theaters. Networking and sales opportunities are offered through ON24 Breakouts, a strong contributor to driving engagement with smaller groups of attendees.

With its unique presentation model and the strength of ON24’s webinar platform, NACE doubled its registrations when compared to its previous in-person events. This was largely thanks to its ability to scale audience reach and accessibility through its virtual training program powered by the ON24 Platform.

In his Brand Impact Award submission, Webber spoke to the flexibility of NACE’s studio technology and production design which uses a full suite of TV broadcast tools to deliver the video experience, along with the innovative use of CTAs to drive and return product theater attendees to another virtual room and back during the CME activities. He also referenced the Snapshot Outcomes report that is sent to supporters after each show, and the innovative design and implementation of the On24 Engagement Hub for the 2023 ONA conference.

“There’s nothing like the capabilities of ON24 Advanced Analytics in terms of informing our content and audience strategy in our industry,” Webber said. “It’s incredibly important for our clients and supporters.”

About National Association for Continuing Education (NACE)

An award-winning provider of continuing education, the National Association for Continuing Education (NACE) offers live conferences in over 40 cities and enduring programs to engage learners and increase their knowledge, competence, and professional performance with the most up-to-date, science-based information on a variety of topics. NACE was awarded Accreditation with Commendation by the ACCME and is an approved provider of continuing education by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. To learn more, visit naceonline.com.