ShipStation adds DHL Parcel UK to its carrier services platform

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShipStation, the world’s leading cloud-based ecommerce shipping solution, today announces that DHL Parcel UK is now live on its carrier services platform. This new partnership provides merchants using ShipStation with swift access to DHL’s domestic and international delivery services that span 160 countries worldwide, making it easier for them to scale their delivery operations and grow their business.

The partnership between ShipStation and DHL gives merchants greater flexibility and transparency over their shipping ecosystem, providing access to services that include UK Next Day Delivery, International Delivery and Just Right Returns. ShipStation merchants will also have access to a large network of over 3,500 DHL Parcel UK ServicePoints across the UK for collections and returns, enabling greater convenience and control over deliveries. Quick and easy to set up, the integration leverages the strength of DHL’s network and range of services, which are able to cater to the needs of individual businesses.

Peter Fuller, CEO, DHL Parcel UK said: “We’re always looking for ways to make it easier for businesses to scale and grow their delivery operations. Our new partnership with ShipStation enables us to extend our shipping services to even more UK merchants via a simple integration. Having easy and direct access to DHL Parcel’s network and wide range of different services provides merchants with greater flexibility and personalisation when it comes to delivery. Using our services, merchants can create exceptional delivery experiences that help turn consumers into repeat customers.”

Matthew Trattles, VP of Revenue at Auctane, ShipStation's operating brand said: “It’s essential that merchants have access to resilient and flexible shipping services as they look to grow. Our new partnership with DHL in the UK enables us to provide new and existing merchants with greater control and convenience when it comes to shipping both domestically and internationally. Through our integration, we’re providing easy access to DHL Parcel’s selection of different delivery options, allowing businesses to choose the right shipping service for every single customer. By joining our platform, DHL Parcel is able to provide our UK merchants with fast access to their renowned delivery services and expertise.”

To find out more about how the integration between ShipStation and DHL Parcel UK can empower your business, please visit: https://www.shipstation.com/uk/partners/dhl-parcel-uk/

About ShipStation

Every day, tens of thousands of e-commerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. The trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders - wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers the most integrations of any e-commerce solution, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers and fulfilment services, including UPS, FedEx, USPS, Royal Mail, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices in El Segundo, Austin, London, Madrid, Sydney, Sunnyvale, Zielona Gora and Atlanta. Find out more at www.shipstation.com.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfilment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide

DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialised solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 94 billion euros in 2022. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.