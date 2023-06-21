Barnes & Noble College Partners with Premier Wellness Brands and Products to Curate Collection of Health & Wellness Solutions

The Be Well. Be You. by Barnes & Noble College health and wellness collection in the Boston University Bookstore in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Be Well. Be You. by Barnes & Noble College health and wellness collection in the Boston University Bookstore in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Business Wire)

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barnes & Noble College (BNC), a Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) company and leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced the launch of Be Well. Be You.™ by Barnes & Noble College, a collection of thoughtfully curated health and wellness solutions from top brands, including Lifelines™, Rae, OLLY®, Vital Proteins®, Farmers Fridge, Logitech®, iHome® Zenergy Candle, Warmies® and more, now available in BNC campus bookstores and their eCommerce websites.

The Be Well. Be You. collection was created in response to the unique wellness needs of today’s students. According to the latest Student Voice survey from Inside Higher Ed and College Pulse, three in four students say that stress is negatively impacting their ability to focus, learn and succeed academically — and that reducing stress is their number-one health goal. The launch of Be Well. Be You. will help to support the well-being of students, staff and all those served by the campus bookstore by offering an array of health and wellness products conveniently available in campus bookstores and online.

“Supporting the health and well-being of students, staff and the entire campus community is one more way we can make the campus bookstore more relevant and impactful in supporting the highest priority goals of the colleges and universities we serve,” said Jonathan Shar, President, Barnes & Noble College and Executive Vice President, BNED Retail. “We took great care to ensure that we selected premier partners and products for the Be Well. Be You. collection. Research tells us that students can achieve better academic outcomes when they feel their best. With the launch of Be Well. Be You., we are helping to serve the evolving needs of our college and university partners — and a new generation of students.”

“We value Barnes & Noble College’s recognition that our students' success extends beyond the classroom, encompassing their overall physical, mental and emotional well-being,” said Christopher Bradie, Associate Vice President of Business Services, University of Pennsylvania. “We welcome the Be Well. Be You. initiative and look forward to collaborating with our campus partners and Barnes & Noble College to explore additional opportunities such as informative workshops and events that will support Penn’s ongoing student wellness initiatives.”

The wide range of wellness products includes supplements to promote calm, sleep and energy; sensory experience products to reduce anxiety and relieve aches and pains; and healthy food options like fruits and vegetables more easily accessible for students on the go. The Be Well. Be You. collection will also be featured at on-campus educational and experiential events such as orientations, workshops, Welcome/VIP events and BNC De-Stress events throughout the year.

Included in the collection is a line of products by Lifelines that will only be available at BNC campus stores in the college retail market. Co-founded by Melissa Bernstein, Co-Founder of Melissa and Doug Toys, Lifelines’ Sensory Immersion™ products are a groundbreaking, science-backed collection of tools to help the campus community live with less stress and more joy.

“I am thrilled to be launching Lifelines Sensory Immersion™ tools as part of Be Well. Be You. at Barnes & Noble College bookstores. Our tools are designed to switch on the body’s most effective stress relievers: the senses,” said Melissa Bernstein, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Lifelines, LLC. “This groundbreaking initiative will support thousands of students across the country through the stresses of the college years and life’s inevitable ups and downs. Along with offering innovative products, our unique partnership with BNC will include virtual and in-person workshops and experiences to help students develop a comprehensive physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being practice across all areas of their lives. These are the tools that I wish I had in college to manage stress and anxiety, and access joy and creativity, and I can’t wait to share them with others!”

The Be Well. Be You. health and wellness collection was introduced in campus bookstores and eCommerce websites in June and represents BNC’s commitment to retail innovation by introducing new products and experiences that positively impact our campus communities.

For more information about Barnes & Noble College’s innovative retail solutions, visit https://www.bncollege.com/retail-services.

