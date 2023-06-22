Yazaki-Torres Relies on Boomi To Modernize Business Systems

MANILA, Philippines & CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that Yazaki-Torres Manufacturing has chosen the Boomi platform to modernize its legacy systems. Using Boomi will allow Yazaki-Torres to integrate with the Bureau of Internal Revenue's (BIR) new Electronic Invoicing/Receipting System (EIS), as part of the Philippines government’s move towards digitizing tax and administrative systems.

Established in 1973, Yazaki-Torres Manufacturing is the Philippines’ largest wiring harness manufacturer and top exporter of automotive parts with over 9,000 employees. With the BIR’s new EIS system requiring companies to transmit encrypted sales within three days after a transaction is completed, Yazaki-Torres Manufacturing’s legacy architecture made integrating their invoice data challenging. To meet the new requirements, the company is deploying an on-premises version of the Boomi platform to move towards digitalization and connect to the BIR EIS.

"We selected the Boomi platform to integrate Yazaki-Torres' invoice data with the BIR EIS based on its ease of use, flexibility, and scalability,” said Jonathan Polanco, Sr. Finance Manager, Yazaki-Torres.

Torres Technology Inc., an affiliate company providing network infrastructure systems development services to Yazaki-Torres, is implementing the low-code, on-premises version of the Boomi platform, allowing the Yazaki-Torres system to connect to the BIR EIS.

"Connectivity issues in the Philippines affect the viability of cloud adoption, but when we learned that Boomi supports both cloud-based and on-premises integrations, we were convinced that this would drive Yazaki-Torres’ digital transformation,” said John Torres, AVP, Business Development, Torres Technology. “Boomi’s emphasis on catering to the unique needs of each specific client was the key reason we recommended them to Yazaki-Torres. Additionally, the user-friendly and intuitive interface of the Boomi platform allows tasks to be done within a few clicks, simplifying what used to be complex processes that required multiple steps.”

“As governments and the private sector across the Philippines digitalize, organizations like Yazaki-Torres require flexible and scalable integration solutions to navigate increasingly complex IT environments,” said Thomas Lai, Vice President & General Manager, APJ at Boomi. "Boomi connects applications, data, people, and devices, enabling our customers to modernize their business systems fast with industry-leading success rates, while giving them confidence that the data connects to all systems internally and externally.”

