CACI Awarded IDIQ Contract with $1.2 Billion Ceiling to Deliver Mission Critical Capabilities to the U.S. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was awarded a seven-year single-award indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) mission technology contract, called Spectral, with a $1.2 billion ceiling for the U.S. Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR).

“We are proud the U.S. Navy selected CACI to develop and deploy the next-generation of shipboard signals intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strategy to invest ahead of customer need sets us apart from our competition and allows us to provide the most advanced technology, enabled by software, at the speed of ever-accelerating threats. We are honored to support the Navy to ensure dominance in all environments and against all adversaries.”

The Navy’s Spectral mission is to provide rapid capability enhancements for tactical mission operations. On the Spectral contract, CACI and its teammates will utilize its industry-leading software development and electromagnetic spectrum capabilities to develop and deploy the Navy’s next-generation shipboard signals intelligence (SIGINT), electronic warfare (EW), and information operations (IO) weapon systems. CACI’s open-architecture approach will provide the Navy with cutting edge tools and capabilities enabled by continuous software enhancement to support the Navy’s desire for rapid, informed, and accurate decision-making.

Todd Probert, President of National Security and Innovative Solutions at CACI, said, “We will use our decades of innovative software experience, world-class Agile software development, and DevSecOps to converge SIGINT, Cyber and EW into scalable, networked, and distributed warfighting capabilities that outpace evolving threats.”

