CARFAX Canada Partners with WWF-Canada to Help Protect Wildlife

The red fox is found in every province and territory across Canada. From tundra and forests to grasslands and urban areas, CARFAX Canada’s support of WWF-Canada will help safeguard ecosystems as diverse as the habitats the red fox calls home. © Howard Buffett / WWF-US

LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CARFAX Canada, the country’s leading provider of vehicle history and valuation, is proud to announce a new cause marketing partnership with World Wildlife Fund Canada (WWF-Canada). In the partnership, CARFAX Canada and WWF-Canada are working together to halt and reverse wildlife loss.

Wildlife is in decline across Canada as the habitats in which they find food, give birth and raise their young, rest during migration, and hibernate are degraded or lost. With this partnership, CARFAX Canada is pleased to support crucial work being done by WWF-Canada to restore at least one million hectares of degraded habitat and protect and steward at least 100 million hectares of ecologically rich ecosystems over the next 10 years.

“The protection of Canada’s wildlife is a cause close to our hearts, especially given that our own beloved CARFAX mascot is a red fox,” shares Andrew Bryden, VP Marketing for CARFAX Canada.

To kick off the partnership, a red fox was symbolically adopted from WWF-Canada on behalf of each of CARFAX Canada’s 200 employees with proceeds supporting efforts to create healthy habitats for the red fox and other species across Canada.

“At CARFAX Canada we’re embracing the automotive industry’s movement to become more environmentally conscious,” continues Bryden. “That’s why we’re passionate about working with WWF-Canada to help protect Canadian wildlife and their habitats.”

In addition to the symbolic wildlife adoption, CARFAX Canada has pledged to donate a portion of every CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report to WWF-Canada to help make the loss of wildlife and nature history!

“I love that at CARFAX Canada we’re able to help millions of Canadians buy, sell and maintain vehicles while at the same time giving back to protect our most precious resource – our beautiful country and the wildlife we share it with,” shares Lisa Clark, Director of Workplace Experience at CARFAX Canada.

About CARFAX Canada

CARFAX Canada, a part of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), is Canada’s definitive source of automotive information, delivering vehicle history, appraisal and valuation. Drawing on billions of data records from thousands of sources, its products enable used vehicle buyers and sellers to make informed decisions. CARFAX Canada is dedicated to transparency and is trusted to provide vehicle history and valuation information to dealerships, vehicle manufacturers, consumers, major auctions, governments, insurance providers and police agencies. www.carfax.ca

About WWF-Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.