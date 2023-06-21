Everbridge Selected to Power the Public Alert Notification System for the Caribbean Island Nation of Trinidad and Tobago

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national Public Warning solutions, today announced that the dual-island Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago, has deployed the company’s public alerting software to help keep residents and visitors safe and informed in the event of an emergency. Home to 1.4 million residents and a popular vacation destination for millions of tourists, Trinidad and Tobago launched the Everbridge mass notification solution ahead of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which started on June 1.

Everbridge provided key components to Trinidad and Tobago’s Public Alert Notification System (PANS) allowing the country’s Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) to deliver emergency alert information nationally or to an affected area or a specific group. PANS, as it has been affectionately named, will inform citizens and visitors of critical information prior to or during emergencies and provide timely information to protect lives and property.

The Minister of National Security, the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P. noted that PANS is an example of the government’s digital transformation initiatives, aimed at bringing innovative and lifesaving solutions to the country’s inhabitants. “As disaster risks and climate change become more of a threat to our society, we must also take a unified and comprehensive approach to managing our response to them, both from a mitigation and adaptation perspective,” stated Minister Hinds.

“Everbridge is committed to supporting Trinidad and Tobago in championing the need for prevention, mitigation, readiness, and resilience against natural and manmade hazards,” said David Wagner, CEO of Everbridge. “We stand in partnership with Trinidad and Tobago in support of the Hurricane Season. Our priority is to strengthen disaster resilience across all segments of society, including, as Minister Hinds indicated, the empowerment of persons with disabilities or physical impediments to choose their preferred method of communication.”

The announcement of Trinidad and Tobago’s new public notification system was introduced during National Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Month (NDPPM). NDPPM is observed annually during the month of May, with a series of activities to create greater awareness of the various hazards the country faces and to promote an increased level of prevention and preparedness before the start of Hurricane Season.

More than 25 countries now use Everbridge to help keep residents and visitors safe amid natural and manmade threats, including severe storms, floods, wildfires, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions, as well as geo-political disruptions, terrorist attacks, and industrial accidents.

Everbridge recently announced the company has joined the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies (ARISE). As a member of the UNDRR ARISE network, Everbridge will work with other private and public organizations to promote disaster-resilient communities and economies. Everbridge’s critical event management platform supports preparedness and response efforts for governments, businesses, and healthcare organizations around the world.

To learn more about how government and enterprise sectors can cultivate climate change resilience by investing in disaster risk reduction through critical event management, read here.

