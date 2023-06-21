Global MedTech CRO, NAMSA, Announces Strategic Outsourcing Partnership With Terumo Aortic

TOLEDO, Ohio & SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAMSA, a world-leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering global end-to-end development services, and Terumo Aortic, a developer of aorta-focused medical devices, announced that they have entered into a strategic outsourcing partnership to assist with the acceleration and commercialization of Terumo Aortic’s innovative aortic disease products.

Terumo Aortic is a global medical device company dedicated to developing solutions for aortic disease. The company manufactures devices to treat thoracic and abdominal aneurysms, and acute and chronic dissections. Operating in over 100 countries globally, the organization is committed to providing treatment solutions for the entire aorta, while partnering with the clinical community to develop innovative solutions for patients.

“NAMSA could not be more pleased to announce the news of this strategic outsourcing partnership to facilitate growth for Terumo Aortic,” commented Christophe Berthoux, NAMSA CEO. “As part of this partnership, we have guaranteed Terumo Aortic immediate access to clinical experts for study starts and capacity, in addition to accessing our skilled and talented teams of cardiovascular-focused experts. We are honored to play a leading role in helping Terumo Aortic accelerate the introduction of life-enhancing devices,” Berthoux concluded.

The global MedTech industry is experiencing changing regulatory requirements and expanding clinical evidence demands, putting Sponsors at risk of longer development timelines, increased costs and lagged speed-to-market. NAMSA, with its strategic outsourcing solution and full suite of development services under one roof provides MedTech innovators the benefit of proactive planning and risk mitigation, preservation of capital and creation of stakeholder alignment. This ultimately leads to accelerated commercialization and products that are more readily available to patients that need them most.

John Canning, Chief Operating Officer of Terumo Aortic, commented, “We look forward to our strategic outsourcing partnership with NAMSA. They will play a vital role in our product development and this partnership will enable Terumo Aortic to accelerate the commercialization of our products. NAMSA will allow us to bring the latest technology and innovation to physicians and patients faster.”

NAMSA’s outsourcing collaboration with Terumo Aortic represents the CRO’s second such partnership; NAMSA announced its first outsourcing collaboration in September 2022.

ABOUT NAMSA

Helping medical device Sponsors improve healthcare since 1967, NAMSA is the world’s leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering global end-to-end development services. Driven by its global regulatory expertise and in-depth therapeutic knowledge, NAMSA is dedicated to accelerating medical device product development, offering only the most proven solutions to move clients’ products through the development lifecycle efficiently and cost-effectively. From medical device testing; regulatory, reimbursement and quality consulting; and clinical research services, NAMSA is the industry’s premier, trusted partner for successful development and commercialization outcomes. Web: namsa.com

ABOUT TERUMO AORTIC

At Terumo Aortic, we partner with our customers to revolutionize aortic care. We deliver innovation, versatility and precision with the broadest range of solutions that can be personalized for every patient. We are further complementing our implantable device portfolio through the development of digital technologies.