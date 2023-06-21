Vesta Announces Partnership with Beeline to be their Loan Origination System

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beeline, a frontrunner in transforming the mortgage experience, and Vesta, the next generation loan origination system (LOS), proudly announced their partnership today.

Vesta's Software as a Service (SaaS) platform will empower Beeline to streamline the origination of their diverse loan offerings, significantly enhancing the borrower experience. Beeline's product set comprises conventional conforming loans, investment property loans, home equity loans, short-term rental loans, and unique DSCR products that assess eligibility based on rental income rather than personal income.

"Collaborating with Vesta enhances our efficiency in delivering top-notch products to our clients and expedites the introduction of new loan offerings," said Jess Kennedy, COO of Beeline. "Beeline is rooted in the belief that automation, not ballooning headcount, is critical to superior customer experiences."

Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta, expressed equal enthusiasm about the partnership. "We're thrilled to work with an innovator like Beeline, whose team is committed to unique product offerings, efficient workflow, and industry-leading automation."

Together, both companies are committed to elevating the customer experience by architecting the most streamlined and automated loan operations workflow possible.

About Beeline:

Beeline​ is a digital home loan lender modernizing the home buying process directly from users’ phones providing approvals more reliable than traditional pre-approvals in as little as 15 minutes. A ​new solution for home-buyers and refinancers looking for more transparency and ease, Beeline uses both artificial intelligence and personal “Loan Guides” to cut down on headaches during the daunting home lending process. For more information, visit: ​www.makeabeeline.com​.

About Vesta:

Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: www.usevesta.com, or Vesta’s LinkedIn.