City of Las Vegas Selects Veza to Secure Identity Access to Sensitive Data, SaaS apps, and Critical Infrastructure

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veza, the identity security company, today announced that City of Las Vegas has deployed Veza to secure access to sensitive data and critical infrastructure as it moves from a centralized, legacy infrastructure to a hybrid, multi-cloud environment. As new access points emerge with City of Las Vegas’s migration to the cloud, Veza enables the organization to modernize identity access governance and adhere to the principle of Least Privilege across the enterprise.

To enhance public safety and provide better experiences for the 650,000 residents and 42 million annual visitors, Las Vegas launched smart city projects to improve interoperability among all public service sectors by leveraging open-source data sharing and real-time data analytics. Digital transformation and moving to a hybrid, multi-cloud environment improves city management and facilitates information sharing, but it simultaneously creates new security risks as data is now shared and stored across multiple systems and applications, potentially exposing it to malicious attacks like ransomware and insider threats.

“There was no easy way for us to manage thousands of access permissions across different systems for employees, contractors, and consultants. With Veza, we can validate that access policies are working as we intended,” said Michael Sherwood, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer, City of Las Vegas. “Veza gives us the confidence to know that we are improving our policies and right-sizing permissions so that we minimize the risk of a data breach.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the City of Las Vegas to help them visualize access, manage identity permissions to sensitive data, and strengthen access controls across their organization,” said Tarun Thakur, Co-Founder and CEO at Veza. “Data is everywhere and without an automated process to find and fix identity risks, companies are left vulnerable to attacks. With Veza, the City of Las Vegas is protecting its customers and providing its security and identity professionals with unparalleled automation, access, and visibility to reduce security risks and strengthen its cyber defense against data breaches, privileged access abuse, and related attacks.”

City of Las Vegas’s security and identity teams have benefitted from:

Empowering security, audit, and infrastructure teams with a unified platform to manage access permissions for employees, contractors, and interns.

Reducing security risk by assigning least-permissive roles for all identities (human and machine) across identity providers, cloud providers, and data systems, including Okta, Azure, AWS, and SharePoint.

Achieving continuous compliance with standards and regulations like CISA and HIPAA with the authorization context needed to build access controls.

About Veza

Veza is the identity security company. Identity and security teams use Veza to secure identity access across SaaS apps, on-prem apps, data systems, and cloud infrastructure. Veza solves the blind spots of traditional identity tools with its unique ability to ingest and organize permissions metadata in the Veza Authorization Graph. Global enterprises like Blackstone, Wynn Resorts, and Expedia trust Veza to visualize access permissions, monitor permissions activity, automate access reviews, and remediate privilege violations. Founded in 2020, Veza is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, and is funded by Accel, Bain Capital, Ballistic Ventures, GV, Norwest Venture Partners, and True Ventures. Visit us at veza.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.