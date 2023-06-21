OrangeGrid Integrates with BankruptcyWatch to Increase Productivity and Transparency for Default Loan Servicing Customers

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OrangeGrid, a provider of mortgage servicing software, today announces that it is now fully integrated with BankruptcyWatch’s powerful bankruptcy automation tools.

The integration introduces a revolutionary approach to bankruptcy process management for OrangeGrid clients, paving the way for an automated, single-source solution for managing any bankruptcy workflow within the robust OrangeGrid platform. With this integration, OrangeGrid clients can now enjoy seamless, real-time updates on critical bankruptcy data elements, statuses, and collection activities facilitated through BankruptcyWatch’s direct connection to PACER, the electronic public access service for the US Federal Bankruptcy Court.

Moreover, this integration equips OrangeGrid clients with the capability to respond efficiently to bankruptcy events by streamlining processes such as filing Proof of Claims or integrating with attorney case management platforms.

“The initial need to integrate with OrangeGrid’s bankruptcy workflow came from that of a mutual client, and strategically the partnership empowers existing and future clients for both companies that are in need of more transparency and less workload with each of their bankruptcy cases,” said BankruptcyWatch President, Lance Wickham. “OrangeGrid was able to complete the integration extremely quickly, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with their team.”

“OrangeGrid has always been committed to optimizing efficiencies within default loan servicing, and this integration with BankruptcyWatch significantly amplifies the possibilities of what a customer dealing with bankruptcy processes can achieve,” explains Todd Mobraten, CEO and founder of OrangeGrid. “OrangeGrid is integrated with over 60 technology companies and data providers for the purpose of streamlining and automating workflow processes for their default loan servicing customers. We are excited to welcome BankruptcyWatch to this expansive list.”

This strategic move not only propels OrangeGrid and BankruptcyWatch to the forefront of bankruptcy management solutions, but also introduces a new era of automation and efficiency for their clients and the industry at large.

About OrangeGrid

Founded in 2014, OrangeGrid, a Dallas-based fintech, is the creator of no code/low code software that enables mortgage servicers and their vendors to manage their workflows more effectively across legacy systems and data reporting tools. Learn more at www.orangegrid.com.

About BankruptcyWatch

Founded in 2007, BankruptcyWatch is transforming bankruptcy operations by providing a single source to automate any bankruptcy workflow. Learn more at www.bankruptcywatch.com.