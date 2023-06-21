Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE) Extends Partnership with KloudGin for Integrated EAM and FSM Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KloudGin, Inc. has just announced that Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE) has selected them to support the rollout of Digital Field Work Management for capital projects and inspections, leveraging KloudGin’s cloud-native Enterprise Asset Management solutions. This will be integrated with MGE’s existing KloudGin Field Service Management for their electricity and gas services.

KloudGin's combined solution will provide MGE with enterprise-wide integration of field work, including customer service, capital construction, asset maintenance and compliance, and emergencies. The full solution will provide MGE with a complete and unified view of asset management and maintenance to optimally manage their assets, customer service work, and field operations on a cloud-native platform.

“KloudGin's ease of use for field crews, its integration with our Esri ArcGIS and other systems, and its modern configurable platform for diverse workflows and assets will be essential in providing mission-critical services to our customers," said Ted Wadzinski, P.E. Assistant Vice President, Gas Operations, Measurement and Operations Support at MGE. “MGE has already seen great efficiencies both from the field crews and back-office staff by using KloudGin’s cloud-native field service tool, so it was natural for us to take this next step to realize additional benefits of our unified approach.”

By using a single integrated system across asset-driven work and customer-driven work, MGE expects to drive significant improvements in operational efficiency, optimized processes, and customer experience. MGE envisions its field crews using the KloudGin mobile app to view and interact with other integrated systems such as Esri ArcGIS, Oracle C2M, GE ADMS, and Kronos Workforce Timekeeping.

“It's an honor to be an integral part of MGE's digital transformation,” said Vikram Takru, KloudGin Co-founder & CEO. “As utilities transform to more efficiently manage their assets, leveraging modern best-in-class purpose-built FSM + EAM solutions will be very important. Both FSM & EAM share data elements and the same people work in both applications in the field. With weather events and the need to efficiently manage all work, empowering the workforce with more complete information, better insights and more powerful decision support when and where they need it will improve the work quality and quality of life for the workers and, in turn, improve operational efficiency and the customer experience.”

“The partnership between KloudGin and MGE is a prime example of the transformative power of cloud-native enterprise asset management and field service management solutions. KloudGin is proud to be at the forefront of this innovation, helping utilities like MGE streamline their operations and provide better services to their customers while driving significant improvements in asset performance, operational efficiency, worker safety, optimized processes, compliance, and the workforce experience.”

About Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE)

Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE), an investor-owned utility, has roots in the Madison, Wis., area that date back more than 150 years. MGE generates and distributes electricity to 161,000 customers in Dane County. The company also purchases and distributes natural gas to 173,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE is a subsidiary of MGE Energy. Visit www.mge.com to learn more.

About KloudGin

KloudGin is the only SaaS single-platform, cloud-based field service, work and asset management solution that eliminates silos, automates work management processes, enables customer self-service, and increases worker productivity. KloudGin applications help operations develop new revenue streams and business models. Serving companies with complex asset management and field service requirements, KloudGin connects customers, employees, sub-contractors and assets with AI-powered access to information on any device, anywhere. For more information, visit www.kloudgin.com and follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/kloudgin.