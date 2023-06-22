Genomic Vision Enters Distribution Agreement with CliniSciences

BAGNEUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (FR0011799907 – GV, – the “Company”), a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of DNA sequences, is pleased to announce an exclusive European distribution agreement with CliniSciences.

CliniSciences is a major European distributor of innovative products and services in Life Science Research with a particular focus on oncology. CliniSciences and Genomic Vision will work closely together to leverage their respective resources, industry knowledge, and customer relationships. The agreement provides Genomic Vision with the capability to offer its innovative technology, products, and services across 15 European countries, extending the reach of its cutting-edge genomic solutions in these key markets.

The collaboration with CliniSciences directly aligns with Genomic Vision's refocused strategy. Utilizing CliniSciences' extensive distribution networks, Genomic Vision is set to broaden the reach of its genomic solutions. This strategic move will not only bolster Genomic Vision's ability to enhance bioproduction standards but also empower the progression of advanced cell and gene therapies. It underscores Genomic Vision's commitment to delivering accurate genomic characterization at scale, fostering innovation and excellence in the field.

Outside of Europe, Genomic Vision will continue to independently commercialize its products and services. This will enable the Company to maintain its existing distribution channels and establish relationships with customers around the world. By ensuring a seamless experience for the Company’s global customer base, it can continue to serve researchers, clinicians, and other stakeholders with the same level of quality and reliability they have come to expect from Genomic Vision.

Aaron Bensimon, Chief Executive Officer of Genomic Vision, said: “This partnership with CliniSciences is a decisive move in advancing Genomic Vision's strategic pivot towards bioproduction and drug discovery. Our collaboration brings together shared resources, extensive industry knowledge, and robust customer relationships to enhance the adoption of Genomic Vision's products throughout Europe. By tapping into CliniSciences' well-established distribution channels, we are poised to expand the reach of our innovative technologies more efficiently. We are optimistic about the potential this partnership holds and look forward to reporting on our progress in the future.”

Tushendan Rasiah, Chief Executive Officer of CliniSciences, commented: "Through this distribution agreement with Genomic Vision, CliniSciences strengthens its position as a commercial leader in cutting-edge Life Science Research products and services. We are excited to augment our product offering in two main areas: firstly, the quality control of genetically engineered cells for the production of recombinant proteins, and gene and cell therapy; and secondly, novel screening tests for oncology drugs such as DDR drugs, paving the way for personalized medicine.”

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of genome modifications. We deliver high-quality integrated genomic analysis solutions to improve quality control and bioproduction standards of advanced gene therapies at scale. Based on molecular combing technology and artificial intelligence, The Company provides robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of transformed cell lines and prediction of cell line performance, in particular in the context of the biomanufacturing processes of cell and gene therapies. Genomic Vision’s molecular combing technology has further applications in drug development of agents targeting DNA replication and damage response mechanisms, visualizing DNA replication kinetics and telomere length maintenance. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public company listed in compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV – ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

ABOUT CLINISCIENCES

CliniSciences Group is a European distributor of reagents and equipment for scientific research and medical diagnosis. They support more than 350,000 customers on a daily basis through their 130 employees in 15 countries, the majority are scientists, most of whom hold doctorates in science. CliniSciences has over 40 years’ experience in the field of oncology diagnostics with a wide range of in vitro diagnostic products manufactured by partners recognized for the quality of their products. CliniSciences' objective is to contribute to the development of scientific innovation in the world by participating in the promotion of inventions from laboratories, particularly in the field of oncology.

For further information, please visit www.clinisciences.com

Member of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable indices

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 28, 2023 under number D.23-0383, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

Genomic Vision has set up a financing line in the form of convertible notes with warrants (OCABSA) with its Financing partner.

The shares resulting from the conversion or exercise of the aforementioned securities will, in general, be sold on the market, which could create downward pressure on the share price as well as a dilution.

Shareholders could therefore suffer a loss of their invested capital due to a significant decrease in the value of the company's shares. The company has carried out several dilutive financing operations, and investors are advised to be very careful before making a decision to invest in the company's securities.