TEKsystems Global Services Achieves Premier Tier Services Status within the AWS Partner Network

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEKsystems Global Services, a global provider of technology and business solutions, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). AWS Premier Tier Services Partner is the highest tier within the APN. It recognizes AWS Partners that have made significant investments in technical skills and leveraged the power of AWS to drive successful customer outcomes.

AWS Premier Tier Services Partners must demonstrate persistent, future-focused investment in their relationship with AWS in addition to holding a proven, robust track record of deploying customer solutions on AWS. TEKsystems Global Services meets these benchmarks with support from a strong team of AWS-certified professionals and through the company’s breadth of experience in helping customers navigate the cloud, harness the power of their data and build for the future.

“We’re keenly focused on accelerating business growth for our customers, and we’re always working to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that meet and exceed their goals,” said Matthew Payne, vice president, sales and global alliances of TEKsystems Global Services. “We’re proud to be recognized as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, and we will continue to leverage AWS solutions to increase agility, scalability and speed for our customers.”

TEKsystems Global Services meets customers where they are on their cloud journey, whether starting or executing on an enterprise-wide transformation. Taking a customer-centric approach to understanding their business goals and priorities, TEKsystems Global Services works collaboratively with customers to jump-start business transformation and maximize returns on technology investments—from advisory, design, migration and implementation to adoption and innovation. With the company’s achievement of AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, 1Strategy, a TEKsystems Global Services company acquired in 2019, has fully integrated with TEKsystems Global Services’ AWS experts to continue to elevate customers’ AWS experience.

Passionate about delivering sustainable, measurable results, TEKsystems Global Services is a member of the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program and an AWS Training Partner, and holds the AWS Data and Analytics Consulting Competency, AWS DevOps Consulting Competency, AWS Machine Learning Consulting Competency, AWS Media and Entertainment Services Competency, AWS Migration Consulting Competency, and AWS Security Consulting Competency. For more information about TEKsystems Global Services’ AWS expertise, visit TEKsystems.com.

About TEKsystems and TEKsystems Global Services

We’re TEKsystems. We accelerate business transformation for our customers. We bring real-world expertise to solve complex technology, business and talent challenges—across the globe. We’re a team of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 customers, including 80% of the Fortune 500 across North America, Europe and Asia, who partner with us for our scale, full-stack capabilities and speed. We’re strategic thinkers, hands-on collaborators, helping customers capitalize on change. We’re building tomorrow by delivering business outcomes and driving positive impacts in our global communities. TEKsystems is an Allegis Group company. Learn more at TEKsystems.com.