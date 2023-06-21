UserTesting Integrates with Atlassian’s Jira Product Discovery, Streamlining the Sharing of Insights to Drive More Collaborative, Customer-Informed Decision Making

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UserTesting, a leader in experience research and insights, today announced a new integration with Atlassian’s Jira Product Discovery, making it easy to share video-based human insights across the organization, and better align business and tech teams around a shared understanding of their customer. This integration allows Jira Product Discovery users to embed customer feedback captured from the UserTesting platform into their discovery process, helping them capture and prioritize customer needs and ideas. By bringing these insights directly into their workflow, teams can better brainstorm, ideate, and build products and experiences that are vetted and validated by the end-user.

In today’s fast-paced business landscape, companies are tasked with quickly responding to rapidly-evolving customer expectations, while also minimizing the risk of developing off-target products or spending budgets on costly rework. Additionally, product teams are often confronted with the need to parse large amounts of data and collaborate with diverse teams across the organization. This integration between Jira Product Discovery and UserTesting eases these challenges by providing access to vital customer insights at every stage of the development process, promoting sound decisions and, ultimately, higher product success rates.

UserTesting's integration with Jira Product Discovery adds to its existing partnership with Jira Software, Atlassian’s issue and project-tracking software, which allows product teams to watch UserTesting customer feedback videos without leaving Jira. When used together, product teams can conveniently attach research and customer insights to Jira Product Discovery directly from UserTesting to quickly substantiate ideas that match customer needs and market demands.

“At Atlassian, we strive to collaborate with partners who share our commitment to helping teams deliver upon shared goals, together,” said Tanguy Crusson, Head of Product at Atlassian. “We are delighted to have UserTesting integrated into Atlassian products, including Jira Software and Jira Product Discovery. The UserTesting integration helps our customers streamline their product development process by making customer-informed decisions across their workflows, enabling better collaboration, prioritization, and alignment with stakeholders on a common roadmap.”

“Product teams frequently face the challenge of accomplishing more, faster, often with limited resources, all while meeting escalating customer expectations. Integrating customer feedback into every stage of the product development lifecycle from discovery to development and launching is crucial for the rapid and confident deployment of the right products,” stated Rob Vandenberg, Global Vice President of Channels and Alliances at UserTesting. “Through our collaboration with Jira, and now Jira Product Discovery, we empower our shared customers to embed the voice of their consumers within every aspect of their product design process.”

This integration is available now to joint customers of Jira Product Discovery and UserTesting. For more information, please visit here.

About UserTesting

UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from concept to execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feedback from both our proprietary and partner-sourced audience networks around the world. UserTesting offers the industry's most comprehensive experience research solution. Unlike approaches that track user behavior or collect customer listening data on live experiences, then try to infer what that data means, UserTesting enables companies to get input directly from customers–earlier in the process–helping to reduce guesswork, and bringing experience data to life with human insight. The company, formed through the combination of UserTesting & UserZoom, has more than 3,400 customers worldwide, including 75 of the Fortune 100 companies. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.