Solstice Health Communications Is Now a Certified GSA Contractor

FAR HILLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solstice Health Communications is proud to announce that we are now a GSA certified government contractor (Contract 47QRAA23D006F) and able to do business with the federal government. We can help support your business needs from branding, strategy, digital activation, and all aspects of stakeholder engagement and execution.

About Solstice: Solstice offers strong strategic, medical, and creative expertise. We are a woman-owned communications agency certified by The Women’s Business Enterprise Council and are a WOSB full-service AOR. Please contact Joseph Colantoni at colantonij@solsticehc.net or visit us at www.solsticehc.net for more information.