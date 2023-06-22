Spurs Sports & Entertainment and Nextiva Announce Official Partnership

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextiva, the leading conversation platform, today announced its partnership with Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E), the premier provider of sports and entertainment in South Texas. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL).

The partnership between Nextiva and SS&E is founded on a mutual passion for creating amazing experiences for customers and fans. Nextiva’s business communications technology will power the fan experience SS&E provides through its phone and contact center service.

“Going to a San Antonio Spurs, Austin Spurs or San Antonio FC game is more than just watching a sport. It’s a rich experience rooted in community and connection,” says Tracy Conrad, Nextiva’s Co-founder and Chief Amazing Officer. “The teams want to give their all for the fans, and the fans are right there supporting and celebrating at every moment of the journey. Nextiva is proud to become part of SS&E’s winning story and play a role in these meaningful experiences.”

“We’re excited to tap into Nextiva’s long-standing record of helping businesses thrive with innovative, customer-centric communications technology,” says Joe Loomis, SVP Finance, Technology & Culinary Operations. “Working with Nextiva was a no-brainer for us, as we’re dedicated to providing the best brand experiences for our fans, players, and business partners.”

Nextiva, a trailblazer in the connected communications category, powers billions of conversations every year across its cloud business phone systems, text and team messaging, video meetings, and more – all from one powerful and intuitive platform. With its recent acquisition of AI customer experience platform Simplify360, Nextiva says it is accelerating its roadmap and working to integrate social media, reputation management, live chat, and helpdesk CRM into its platform in the coming months.

About Nextiva

Nextiva exists to help businesses grow fearlessly, so they can focus on what matters most – their customers. Over 100,000 businesses trust Nextiva to connect their teams and deliver amazing service in every conversation. Nextiva powers billions of conversations every year across cloud business phone systems, test and team messaging, video meetings, and more – all built for people, not IT wizards. From one powerful communications hub, Nextiva is transforming the way businesses grow, one conversation at a time. Founded in 2008, and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Nextiva was valued at $2.7 billion dollars by its first and latest financing round in late 2021. Learn more at www.nextiva.com

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and two venues – all supported by a passionate staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center, Toyota Field and STAR Complex. In November 2021, SS&E broke ground on The Rock at La Cantera, a multi-phase $500 million legacy project that will extend across 45 acres and feature a human performance research center, 22-acre park, a community outdoor event plaza and space for medical hospitality, and office use. The campus will be home to the new Victory Capital Performance Center, a state-of-the-art training facility for the San Antonio Spurs, which is scheduled to open later summer of 2023. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner, Peter J. Holt.