USNC Selects Gadsden, Alabama for Advanced Microreactor Assembly Plant

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC), the U.S.-based global leader in the deployment of fourth-generation gas-cooled microreactors, today announced their selection of Gadsden, Alabama as the location of the company’s MMR Assembly Plant (MAP). The highly automated facility will manufacture, assemble, test, and inspect the non-radiological modules needed to construct USNC’s industry leading Micro-Modular® Reactor (MMR®). The company emphasized that no radioactive material is to be used or stored at this facility.

The decision to locate in Gadsden resulted from a year-long search spanning 16 states and hundreds of potential sites. Primary factors evaluated included site suitability and infrastructure, skilled workforce availability, and overall project economics. USNC and the State of Alabama formalized the deal through a Project Agreement executed by Governor Kay Ivey and the company.

News of the agreement came during a keynote address by USNC’s Chief Nuclear Officer, Dan Stout, at the 10th Advanced Reactors Summit and Technology Trailblazers Showcase.

“We appreciate the interest and support for this effort from the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, the Alabama Department of Commerce and so many others including Governor Ivey and her talented team,” said Stout. “We especially appreciate the guidance and efforts of April Gray at the Department of Commerce and David Hooks of the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority in making this project a reality.”

The non-nuclear production facility represents a $232 million investment in advanced nuclear infrastructure, benefitting the community, the Southeast region, and the nation. When operational, MAP will employ 250 professional and technical workers. USNC representatives note significant potential for expansion and export as demand for the MMR high-temperature gas reactor gains global interest and traction. There is also high potential for USNC suppliers to establish a local presence, thereby creating even more growth and opportunity in and around Gadsden.

"Alabama is home to an impressive array of highly innovative companies, so our state is an ideal place for Ultra Safe Nuclear’s new advanced microreactor assembly plant,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “This unique facility will benefit the Gadsden community through a significant investment and the creation of good jobs while also reinforcing Alabama’s reputation for cutting-edge manufacturing operations.”

“USNC’s microreactors will be produced at the state-of-the-art facility in Gadsden and shipped as modules to sites around the world, allowing for the generation of reliable energy anywhere,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “This is safe and amazing technology, and I’m pleased that it will be ‘Made in Alabama.’”

The 578,000 square foot factory features state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing processes and equipment and will be capable of producing up to ten (10) complete MMR nuclear units per year. The MAP project establishes an advanced nuclear manufacturing hub in Gadsden and the surrounding region.

"This is a game-changer for Gadsden," said Mayor Craig Ford. "Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation's selection of Gadsden proves what I've known all my life about the unmatched grit and capability of our workforce. When I took office less than eight months ago, this was one of the first industrial project requests to cross my desk and working toward today's announcement has been my top priority since. With this plant being focused on manufacturing and assembly, our workforce is built for exactly this type of industry. We look forward to filling the hundreds of innovative, technology-driven jobs once this new assembly plant becomes operational in 2027. Gadsden and USNC are excited to grow together."

“We are attracted to Gadsden by their skilled workforce and the outstanding training programs and support they are bringing to the table,” said Ted Coulter, Plant Director for the MMR factory at USNC. “In Gadsden, I have confidence we can hire local talent and operate with both safety and efficiency. We are looking forward to becoming a member of the community.”

MAP is a significant investment in U.S. Advanced nuclear infrastructure needed to support the Energy Transition. Construction is slated to begin in 2024 with the facility operational in 2027.

About Ultra Safe Nuclear

Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC), a U.S. company headquartered in Seattle (WA), is a global leader and strong vertical integrator of nuclear technologies and services, on Earth and in Space. The company produces the Micro-Modular™ reactor (MMR®), TRISO-based Fully Ceramic Micro-encapsulated (FCM®) nuclear fuel, and develops nuclear power and propulsion technologies for space exploration.

The company has active micro reactor deployment projects in Canada at the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in Chalk River, and in the United States at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Additional units are in development in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

USNC is committed to opening new markets around the world for safe, commercially competitive, power and heat from nuclear energy. Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation is Reliable Zero-Carbon Energy. Anywhere.

