Sensome and Asahi Intecc Forge Partnership to Develop Next-Generation Smart Guidewire and Transform Stroke Treatment

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pioneering smart medical device company, Sensome, and world-leading Japanese guidewire company, Asahi Intecc, are announcing today a collaboration to develop the next generation Clotild® Smart Guidewire, with Asahi Intecc taking on the manufacturing role for this groundbreaking device destined for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke.

Acute ischemic stroke is the leading cause of acquired long-term disability and can be treated through a procedure known as mechanical thrombectomy. This treatment involves the removal of a clot obstructing a blood vessel in the brain using a thrombectomy device guided over a wire from the wrist or groin to the site of the blockage. Swift clot removal with minimal attempts drastically enhances patient outcomes.

With limited knowledge on clot characteristics, current success in removing the clot on the first attempt is only about 40%. The Clotild® Smart Guidewire, incorporating Sensome's AI-powered tissue micro-sensor, aims to change this statistic. This innovative device will provide physicians with critical information about the clot features, enabling them to make more informed decisions during the procedure.

With its extensive design and manufacturing competencies, Asahi Intecc is well-positioned for the creation and production of the next-generation Clotild® Smart Guidewire. Franz Bozsak, CEO of Sensome, expresses his excitement about this new partnership: "We are thrilled about our alliance with Asahi Intecc. Marrying Sensome's unique sensor technology with Asahi Intecc's exceptional guidewire design, we are pushing the boundaries of medical technology, with the potential to profoundly impact patient outcomes worldwide. This collaboration underscores our dedication to pioneering smart medical devices designed to address the present shortcomings of minimally invasive procedures in partnership with world-class medical device manufacturers.”

Echoing this sentiment, Masahiko Miyata, CEO of Asahi Intecc, adds: "We believe that Sensome’s innovative AI-powered sensing technology will generate significant positive impact on acute ischemic stroke procedures worldwide, and will contribute to better patient outcomes and Quality of Life. By combining Asahi’s guidewire design and manufacturing technology and experience with Sensome’s core competencies, the companies position themselves to create a new generation of smart guidewires at a high level of performance, reliability, and consequently, value to physicians and patients."

RM Global Partners LLC served as advisor to Sensome.

ABOUT SENSOME

Sensome, a clinical stage Healthtech start-up, developed a breakthrough sensor technology that turns invasive medical devices into connected healthcare devices. This patented technology combines the world's smallest impedance-based micro-sensors with machine-learning algorithms to identify biological tissues in real-time. The flagship product of Sensome, the Clotild® Smart Guidewire System, is a connected neurovascular guidewire designed to provide blood clot characterization during the endovascular management of acute ischemic stroke. Clotild® is currently being evaluated in a clinical trial. Sensome’s tissue sensing technology also holds significant potential for integration into minimally invasive medical devices used in other areas of treatment such as peripheral vascular disease and oncology.

www.sensome.com

ABOUT ASAHI INTECC

Asahi Intecc is an R&D-oriented company that operates in both medical and industrial fields. In the medical device field, Asahi develops, manufactures, and sells various essential medical devices for interventional treatment in a wide range of applications, including neurovascular, peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and gastrointestinal, in addition to the cardiovascular field. With outstanding development capabilities and manufacturing technology, Asahi’s flagship cardiovascular guidewire products are currently available in 118 countries and regions worldwide and hold the top share in the global market. In recent years, Asahi has endeavored to integrate advanced technologies with its own core technologies to create new business through innovation. Asahi continues to pursue development opportunities in next-generation medical devices in the field of interventional treatment, such as next-generation smart treatment and robotics.

http://www.asahi-intecc.co.jp/en/