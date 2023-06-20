Hey Jane launches in Massachusetts, expanding its safe, accessible abortion care in New England

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Hey Jane, the leading provider of telemedicine abortion care, announced the launch of its services in Massachusetts. While Massachusetts has been an abortion access leader since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, having put protections for both patients and providers into place while enshrining access to medication abortion, there are still significant gaps in access that Hey Jane’s safe, private, and affordable services will help to address.

Currently 43% of counties in Massachusetts do not have an in-person abortion provider, leaving residents with long drives and in-person clinic appointment wait times, and fewer options overall. In fact, in 2021 the average wait time for in-person appointments in the state was eight days, which has only increased in a post-Roe v. Wade world, as more people from across the country travel to Massachusetts for care. While a beacon of access for many, fake clinics still outnumber real in-person clinics in the state, with at least 35 fake clinics still in operation in Massachusetts.

“Right now is a critical time for abortion access, making Hey Jane’s expansion into different regions of the country vital at this moment,” said Kiki Freedman, Co-Founder and CEO at Hey Jane. “While Massachusetts has gone above and beyond to protect abortion access, there are still critical gaps in the state that Hey Jane’s services will address. Through our services, patients in Massachusetts can receive safe, compassionate abortion care from the comfort of their home.”

This launch comes on the heels of Hey Jane becoming the first telemedicine abortion care provider to accept insurance and their focus on state expansion—having nearly doubled their footprint in the past year, most recently by launching in Virginia. Massachusetts marks the 11th state where Hey Jane patients can now receive care, with several more state launches planned in 2023. These are two of the many initiatives Hey Jane has taken since Roe v Wade was overturned to expand access to as many people as possible. “As a Massachusetts resident, I know firsthand the impact this launch will have on ensuring residents across the state can get the safe, effective, and compassionate care they deserve,” said Gaby Santana, Chief Revenue Officer at Hey Jane. “Hey Jane’s expansion can help to directly address these needs, especially as we see more people traveling from restricted states to Massachusetts to access care since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Having Hey Jane as an option is an important step forward.”

About Hey Jane:

Hey Jane is healthcare, on your own terms. As the most-trusted virtual clinic offering telemedicine abortion care, we’re proudly putting the power back in people’s hands by providing care that’s private, safe, supportive, accessible, and convenient—for less than the average in-clinic cost of a medication abortion. Our innovative Complete Care model utilizes technology for unparalleled layers of support: medical, emotional, and social. Hey Jane has helped more than 30,000 patients get the care they need, and currently operates in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Virginia, and Washington.