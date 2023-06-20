Duracell Sounds the Alarm on Lithium Coin Battery Safety

BETHEL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duracell, one of the leading battery manufacturers in the world, today announced the launch of their #BitterIsBetter Campaign to encourage parents and caregivers to swap out the lithium coin batteries in their home for a safer alternative during National Safety Month this June. Joining forces with musician and celebrity dad, Lance Bass, Duracell is encouraging parents to take the #BitterIsBetter Pledge to replace their lithium coin batteries with Duracell Lithium Coin Batteries with Bitter Coating (2032, 2025 and 2016), the safest lithium coin battery.

When it comes to lithium coin batteries, #BitterIsBetter. Duracell is the only battery brand to apply a non-toxic bitter coating to their Lithium Coin Batteries (2032, 2025 and 2016) as an additional line of defense against accidental ingestions. Each battery has a layer of Denatonium Benzoate, one of the bitterest substances on earth. The bitterant is completely safe if consumed and is meant to deter children from swallowing the battery in the first place.

Accidental ingestions of lithium coin batteries among young children are on the rise. In fact, the rate of battery related ER visits for children has doubled over the past decade1 and there are now 7,000 battery ingestions in the U.S. each year, according to the National Capital Poison Center2. Lithium coin batteries are small, disc-shaped cells about the size of a nickel (20mm). If swallowed, these batteries can become lodged in a child’s esophagus and cause serious harm in as little as two hours.

As battery-related ER visits increase, more education is necessary to keep kids safe. Leading into the campaign, Duracell commissioned a national survey to better understand parents’ attitudes around and understanding of lithium coin battery dangers. According to the survey3:

96% of parents with kids under six years old agree they need to be more vigilant to ensure kids don’t swallow lithium coin batteries.

64% of the parents surveyed have had to stop their child from putting something hazardous in their mouth.

55% of parents surveyed don’t realize that lithium coin batteries are more dangerous than button batteries –

Nearly half of parents (47%) might inadvertently do something they think will help when their child has swallowed a lithium coin battery, like the Heimlich maneuver or inducing vomiting, but that actually could do more harm.

As part of the program, Duracell is urging parents to visit Duracell.com/BitterisBetter to take the #BitterIsBetter Pledge to learn more about lithium coin battery safety and replace the lithium coin batteries in their homes with the safest option for kids. Duracell has additionally released a new educational video featuring Bass on the importance of this topic and keeping these batteries out of children’s reach.

“When I became a parent, I suddenly became more aware of everything I needed to do to make my home that much safer for my twins. My first priority is to keep my kids safe, but I didn’t realize the hidden danger items like lithium coin batteries can pose,” said Bass. “I took the Duracell #BitterIsBetter Pledge to educate myself and other parents who may not be aware of the dangers, and will be switching out the lithium coin batteries in my home to the safer choice - Duracell Lithium Coin batteries with bitter coating. Making the switch gives me some comfort that I’m doing everything I can to help protect my kids.”

“At Duracell, we’re deeply committed to keeping families safe when using our products in their everyday lives and educating consumers on lithium coin battery safety is at the core of that mission,” said Ramon Veluntini, Chief Marketing Officer at Duracell OR Roberto Mendez, President, Duracell North America. “While some parents have heard the message about lithium coin battery safety, there are still too many who haven’t, so we continue to develop safety resources like the #BitterIsBetter Pledge which, combined with product innovations like bitter coating and child-secure packaging, helps to spread awareness and keep families safer. Because when it comes to lithium coin batteries, #BitterIsBetter.”

Duracell takes child safety very seriously and leads the industry in taking important steps to help keep kids safe from accidental ingestion. Since 2020, the brand has educated parents on lithium coin battery safety through their Power Safely Program with safety resources that call attention to the dangers these batteries can pose if accidentally ingested.

Through July 20, Duracell will be providing up to $1M of lithium coin batteries with a non-toxic bitter coating to ensure every home has access to the safest lithium coin batteries available. Learn more and take the #BitterIsBetter Pledge at Duracell.com/BitterIsBetter.

Duracell Lithium Coin Batteries with Bitter Coating are available at retailers nationwide, and there’s an easy way to know which batteries are better. Look for the Duracell ‘Bitter Face’ icon in stores. If you suspect a child has ingested a lithium coin battery, take them to an emergency room immediately. If you are not able to drive, call 911 for help.

