Procter & Gamble Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Deadly Tornado in the Texas Panhandle With P&G Products and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services

WHO: Families, individuals and first responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of a deadly tornado in the Texas Panhandle. WHAT: The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit, powered by Matthew 25: Ministries, has been deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of a deadly tornado in the Texas Panhandle. The mobile laundry unit will begin services in impacted areas, providing free, full-service laundry to affected residents. Residents can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge. All washable clothing types will be accepted, with the exception of heavy bedding. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, P&G will also distribute free personal care kits with everyday essentials, as well as cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs directly into impacted neighborhoods. WHY: A powerful tornado tore through the Texas Panhandle city of Perryton, Texas, resulting in loss of life and leaving thousands without power or access to clean water. P&G has a history of giving back to the communities where we live, work and serve consumers, and we want to provide everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need. These services are free and available to people affected by the disaster and the volunteers who are helping to respond. WHERE: Starting on Tues., June 20, the team will collect laundry at the below location and time until daily capacity has been reached. The team will also be distributing personal care kits and cleaning supplies directly to the affected areas. Perryton High School 1200 S Jefferson St. Perryton, TX 79070 10 am – 5 pm CDT (or until capacity is reached) Starting on Wed., June 21 operating hours will be 9 am – 5 pm CDT (or until capacity is reached) For the most up-to-date information, please visit Tide’s Twitter: @Tide and Instagram: @tidelaundry.

ABOUT TIDE LOADS OF HOPE: For more than 15 years, Tide Loads of Hope has provided free laundry services to families affected by disasters. Created in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tide Loads of Hope is a mobile laundromat that can complete hundreds of loads of laundry per day. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, the program has benefitted over 90,000 people across the U.S. and Canada.

As a key component of Tide Ambition 2030, Tide has committed to expand its Loads of Hope program tenfold, providing clean clothes to millions of people in times of need, with a focus on communities most impacted by climate change. Learn more at https://tide.com/en-us/our-commitment/loads-of-hope.

PRODUCT BRANDS: P&G brands to be distributed include Always, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Febreze, Ivory, Gillette, Mr. Clean, Olay, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Safeguard, Secret, Swiffer, Tampax, Tide and Venus.

PARTNER: P&G provides these services in partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization. More information can be found at www.m25m.org.