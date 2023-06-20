Keystone Bank Partners with MANTL to Enhance its Deposit Onboarding Experience for Businesses and Consumers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Central Texas, today announced a partnership with MANTL, a leading provider of account origination solutions, to enhance its deposit onboarding experience for businesses and consumers and continue Keystone’s goal of becoming an industry leader in the digital space.

Keystone Bank will leverage Consumer Deposit Origination by MANTL to enhance its online account opening process. With MANTL, Keystone Bank will remove friction from its current account opening process, empowering customers to open a new deposit account in less than three minutes with a superior digital experience. Keystone will also leverage Commercial Deposit Origination by MANTL to launch online business deposit account opening for the first time. Businesses will be able to seamlessly and securely open a new business account on any device or any channel, including in-branch, online, on a mobile app, or in the field.

"This is an exciting time and a tremendous opportunity for our bank. The MANTL platform will allow us to effectively expand our brand to acquire both consumer and commercial relationships from a digital channel,” said Ty Byrd, Vice President, Digital Banking Officer. “We sought a partner who is tech-first, entrepreneurial, and has a forward-thinking mentality. In addition to transforming the front-end user experience, MANTL will dramatically streamline our operations, reduce friction, and eliminate duplication of processes.”

Keystone Bank grew deposits by $220 million or over 50% in 2022 with the expectation of continued deposit growth in 2023. This partnership will allow Keystone to quickly and effectively raise deposits at scale, reach new audiences and activate additional revenue streams. MANTL automates up to 97% of application decisions, so the Keystone Bank team can focus on providing customers with exceptional service and deepening existing banking relationships, even during periods of rapid growth.

“Keystone Bank is a tech-forward institution with a deep understanding of the changing banking landscape and customers’ increased expectations for modern digital experiences,” said Nathaniel Harley, co-founder and CEO of MANTL. “Keystone’s commitment to digitizing and providing its commercial and retail customers with the best deposit onboarding experience ensures that its customers will have an excellent digital experience from their very first touchpoint.”

About Keystone Bank

Keystone Bank launched in 2018 with a maverick and entrepreneurial approach to community banking that truly puts the client first. Based in Bee Cave with branches in downtown Austin and Ballinger, we are one of the fastest-growing banks in Texas and were recognized by Austin Business Journal on their Fast 50 list in 2022. Our services include private banking, commercial and residential real estate, and small business loans. We’re more than just a bank—we’re great listeners, problem solvers and, most of all, community members who are dedicated to bringing a personal touch back to the banking relationship. For more information, please visit https://www.keystone.bank.

About MANTL

MANTL is a financial technology firm offering omnichannel account origination software for banks and credit unions. Consumer Deposit Origination by MANTL is among the fastest and most performant solutions on the market, empowering net-new prospects to open accounts in under three minutes, enabling existing account holders to open additional accounts with just one click, and reducing fraud by as much as 67%. Commercial Deposit Origination by MANTL is a first-of-its-kind solution that reimagines account opening for businesses of all sizes by automating up to 97% of application decisions. MANTL’s customers have raised billions in core deposits to date. Founded in 2016, MANTL is a privately held company headquartered in New York with the backing of prominent venture capital investors. For more information, visit mantl.com.