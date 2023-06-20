Healthcare Development in France: Conclusion of a New Development Partnership Between Clariane Group and Banque des Territoires

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Clariane (Paris:CLARI), the leading European community in care, healthcare and hospitality in times of vulnerability, has signed a new development partnership with the Banque des Territoires in France to accompany the development of its healthcare network in France.

In France, Clariane operates 110 healthcare facilities under the brand Inicea and 272 nursing homes under the brand Korian. The Group, in partnership with the local players, will continue to adapt and develop its network to respond to the needs of the population, in a context of increase of chronic diseases prevalence.

The partnership with the Banque des Territoires will be structured with 49% equity stake for the bank and Clariane retaining 51%. There will be a lock up of 8 years for the two parties. 5 projects of greenfield or brownfield (to extend and transform existing facilities) have already been identified for a first tranche, representing a targeted investment of approximately €150 million over a 4-year period.

On the back of its engagement in elderly care, the Banque de Territoires brings its real estate expertise and deep knowledge of the French regions to the partnership, as well as enabling Clariane to simultaneously support the growing needs for care in France, whilst deleveraging its balance sheet. The bank is already a partner in Clariane’s Ages & Vie real estate development partnership since 2019.

Olivier Sichel, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Caisse des Dépôts and Director of the Banque de Territoires, stated “The development of healthcare infrastructure in all regions across France is a key priority for us and we are pleased to continue work with Clariane as the leader in care across Europe, in order to develop new solutions for care in France.”

Frederic Durousseau, Clariane Chief Real Estate and Development Officer, declared “We are delighted to receive the continued support and confidence of the Banques des Territoires to provide real estate solutions to the Inicea and Korian teams and help develop best in class care solutions in French regions.”

Forthcoming events

27 July 2023 – Half-year 2023 revenue and results

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in seven countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year, the Group’s 67,000 professionals provide services to over 800,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing home (Korian, Seniors Residencias, Berkley, etc.), healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Les essentiels, Ages et Vie, etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added to its bylaws a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities: “To take care of each person’s humanity in times of vulnerability”.

Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: CLARI - ISIN: FR0010386334