Rhinostics and FutureMed Bring Innovative Dry Transport Technologies for Clinical Labs to Chile, developed amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

SANTIAGO, Chile--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One of the most important lessons learned during the coronavirus pandemic, was the need for strengthening the public and private analytical and diagnostic laboratory networks. The optimization of their operational capabilities and the incorporation of new technologies to overcome technical limitations in the pre-analytical and analytical stages, should be considered a permanent priority in health strategies. To this end, FutureMed, an advanced medical solutions company, is partnering with Rhinostics to bring Dry Transport Technologies to clinical laboratories in Chile.

Based in Massachusetts, USA, Rhinostics, Inc., has relied on recent technologies developed at the Wyss Institute at Harvard Medical School to incorporate innovative materials and designs for smaller swabs and their transport tubes (pre-analytical stages) that improve the quality and concentration of samples up to 30 times more; as well as in fully automated equipment, devices and processes (analytical stages) that optimize the operational efficiency of laboratories up to 10 times that of their current levels.

"Several of the traditional limitations of clinical labs have now been resolved by these innovative products," explains Mateo Ibarcena, CEO of FutureMed and the exclusive representatives of Rhinostics for Chile. "Uncomfortable or painful sampling procedures for patients, low quality/concentration samples, risky and complicated samples transport, dependence on VTM (viral transport medium), and multiple steps prior to the analysis of the sample itself that required a large amount of time and laboratory personnel, are some of the challenges Rhinostics have overcome."

The Dry Transport and High Sample Concentration Technology is used for tests related to various respiratory pathogens; syncytial virus, influenza, coronavirus; hematology, biochemistry; sexually transmitted diseases; human papillomavirus; evidence of sexual assault; genetic (DNA) testing; paternity testing; animal tests/samples; cases of self-sampling and patients apprehensive about nasopharyngeal sampling. Rhinostics' suite of sample collection devices is registered with the FDA as Class 1 medical devices.

"We cannot expect to be better prepared for the next health emergencies -with shorter reaction times, simpler, safer and friendlier procedures for patients, more reliable results and lower costs- if we do not make efforts to quickly incorporate the technologies developed by global experts in medical innovations," concluded Mr. Ibarcena.

More information at FutureMed S.p.A., http://futuremed.cl and http://rhinostics.com