Fujitsu selects Alluvio Aternity by Riverbed for Fujitsu Intelligent Automation Platform.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riverbed®, the leader in Unified Observability, today announced that Fujitsu, a market leading global IT service provider, selected Alluvio™ Aternity, as a key technology for its Intelligent Automation Platform (IAP). IAP is a Fujitsu initiative to deliver a core automation engine underpinning Fujitsu’s offerings such as End User Services, Service Desk and Enterprise Cyber Security. Integrating three core technologies: Alluvio Aternity, Amelia, and OpsRamp, IAP creates a platform which will provide Fujitsu customers an improved user experience.

Fujitsu selected Alluvio Aternity, part of the Alluvio Unified Observability portfolio from Riverbed, as the standard Digital Experience Management (DEM) solution of IAP because it provided a complete view of the digital experience by bringing together metrics from devices, applications, and the network all into a single view dashboard. This real-time insight into what end-users experience allows quick troubleshooting of challenges, and ultimately enables a better user experience for employees and end customers.

“Fujitsu selected Alluvio Aternity to be the standard Digital Experience Management solution for IAP because of the continued value that Fujitsu creates for its customers and a better overall experience it can deliver for end users,” said Andrew Mears, Head of Automation Delivery and Enablement – Global Delivery, at Fujitsu.

“From the start Riverbed was a compelling partner to work with. Their collaboration and innovation have enabled Fujitsu to better serve our customers,” said Tatiana Kovalchuk, Head of the Automation and Analytics, Global Delivery, Fujitsu. “Our shared goal is to make this value available to every end-user computing (EUC) and service desk engagement to reduce operational costs, deliver innovation and provide a platform for customer value expansion. Further, Riverbed is closely aligned with our core company and sustainability initiatives being deployed globally.”

“We are proud to partner with Fujitsu to bring highly differentiated IT offerings to the market with Alluvio Aternity for Digital Experience Management. This is a tremendous opportunity for Riverbed, as Fujitsu is trusted to manage millions of devices globally,” said Alex Thurber, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances at Riverbed. “This partnership will allow organizations to reach new levels of productivity and efficiently manage business applications and employee devices at all endpoints, for an improved digital performance and user experience.”

