Meati Foods™ Goes West with Causwells Partnership

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meati Foods™, the producer of delicious, animal-free meat made from mushroom root, today announced its availability at Causwells, a neighborhood-favorite San Francisco-based American bistro rooted in the Northern California style of cooking. The partnership represents Meati’s first permanent expansion to foodservice in California.

The Meati Crispy Cutlet is available at Causwells as a full-time substitution for the Crispy Chicken sandwich and an addition to the Little Gem salad and Strozzapreti Pasta. Furthermore, Causwells and Meati have collaborated to create a special dish and beverage combination. The Crispy Cutlet Banh Mi features the Crispy Cutlet, mushroom root pâté, house-pickled veggies, jalapeno and aioli. It pairs perfectly with the Vietnam Sour, combining vodka, pho spice, ginger and egg white for a refreshing flavor.

“Meati and Causwells share a commitment to making good food with better ingredients. Chef Adam has built a reputation for elevating comfort food classics to a new level with his use of local, seasonal ingredients, and we are excited to see how he leverages Meati products for our upcoming limited-time dish,” said Scott Tassani, president and COO of Meati Foods. “We anticipate that San Franciscans, who index highly as wanting healthful options that are better for the planet, will love that Meati delivers not only the product integrity they want, but the incredible flavors they are used to receiving from their city and world-class culinary scene.”

Eat Meati™ products, available in Sprouts, Fresh Thyme and Meijer Grocery stores, as well as restaurants like PLNT Burger and Birdcall, include the Classic Cutlet, Crispy Cutlet, Classic Steak and Carne Asada Steak. Most recently, Meati Foods began a partnership with DOT Foods, the largest food industry redistribution company in North America, for nationwide foodservice distribution of its entire line of products, further expanding its footprint. Each whole-cut product is made primarily from mushroom root (Meati mycelium), offering the protein of meat with the nutritional benefits of vegetables in one, delicious serving.

“At Causwells, we don’t incorporate anything into the menu that doesn’t meet our standards of what great food should taste like. For any of our dishes that include crispy chicken, we’re confident that diners will have an equally delicious experience with the Meati Crispy Cutlet, meat eaters included,” said Causwells chef and co-owner Adam Rosenblum. “We’re excited to be the first restaurant in San Francisco to serve Meati and are looking forward to further collaborations with the brand.”

With its focus on delicious, nutritious and sustainably-made products, Meati has cultivated a roster of significant supporters. Causwells joins a list that includes MLB Hall of Fame member Derek Jeter, cook, philanthropist and television personality, Rachael Ray; chef and founder of Momofuku and Majordomo Media, David Chang; the co-founders of restaurant chain sweetgreen, Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman; and former White House senior policy advisor for nutrition, Sam Kass.

About Meati Foods and Eat Meati™

Founded in 2017, Meati Foods is working to unlock a more delicious, nutritious, equitable and sustainable food system for everyone. Eat Meati™, the debut product line from Meati Foods, features cutlets and steaks made from mushroom root, a whole-food protein cultivated with a modernized version of ancient and natural processes that have helped preserve Earth's ecosystems for millennia. Eat Meati™ made its national, retail debut in March 2023 after a year of record sellouts through its direct-to-doorstep online shop. A national omni-channel footprint is planned for late 2023. Meati's exceptional quality has won the enthusiastic support of icons, including Rachael Ray (cook, philanthropist and television personality); David Chang (chef and founder of Momofuku and Majordomo Media); Derek Jeter (MLB Hall of Fame member, investor and entrepreneur); John Foraker (Once Upon a Farm CEO and former Annie's Organic CEO); Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman (co-founders of sweetgreen); and Sam Kass (former White House senior policy advisor for nutrition and partner at Acre Venture Partners).