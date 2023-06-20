EtaPRO® Ushers in a New Phase of Digital Transformation for Alba

AMHERST, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), one of the world’s largest aluminum smelters, has achieved another milestone in its Industry 4.0 transformational journey with the inauguration of an online performance system for its power stations. This system is centered around the EtaPRO® Asset Performance and Condition Monitoring platform, installed on over 3,000 units across 60+ countries.

The EtaPRO platform combines the power of thermal performance, anomaly detection, and predictive analytics to help plants increase the availability, reliability, and efficiency of their most critical assets. As Alba seeks to unlock the full potential of digital technology at scale, EtaPRO is helping to improve overall performance, measure plant degradation, enhance asset reliability, and deliver critical data and insights in support of Alba’s digital transformation efforts.

Now that Alba’s new system is online, they are pleased and impressed with how it has enabled them to transform from labor-intensive past practices to proactive, real-time reliability and performance monitoring, thus enabling quicker fixes with minimum downtime before lasting or costly equipment damage is done. “With EtaPRO’s ability to operate on-premises and in the cloud, Alba has flexible options for expansion to meet their current and future business objectives,” says Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali. “EtaPRO is a powerful partner to have as we continue to meet our company’s objectives in terms of efficiency and optimization.”

“It has been exciting to see Alba reach this milestone on their path to digital transformation with EtaPRO,” stated Richard DesJardins, Chief Operating Officer, EtaPRO LLC. “With EtaPRO’s Asset Performance and Condition Monitoring technology, Alba’s power stations can now easily view the real time and historical health and condition of equipment, create high level reports, diagnose an equipment issue, automate routine calculations in addition to displaying trends, and diagnose plant performance.”

About EtaPRO:

EtaPRO ® LLC., a Toshiba Group Company, headquartered in Amherst, New York, is a leading technology innovator that helps energy and industrial companies maximize their performance. The Company’s EtaPRO® Asset Performance and Condition Monitoring platform is a real-time digital solution for improving the efficiency and reliability of power generating assets. EtaPRO utilizes empirical and physics-based digital twin technology combined with traditional vibration frequency analysis for detecting and diagnosing equipment deterioration or operating abnormalities in their earliest stages. It is adapted to customer-specific requirements and is used by the global power industry on nearly 700 GW of generation in over 60 countries, including thermal, geothermal, hydro, wind, and solar generating technologies. Learn more: www.etapro.com.

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

[Ticker: ALBH]

At plus-1.6 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) (2022), Alba is the world’s largest aluminium smelter ex-China with more than 50 years of excellence in Operations, Safety, Environment and Socio-Economic Development.

A blue-chip asset of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Alba produces high-quality Aluminium products in the form of Standard and Value-Added Products (VAP)s, which are exported to more than 240 global customers through its sales offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Singapore) and subsidiary office in the U.S. Alba is dual listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), SABIC Industrial Investments Company (SIIC) (20.62%) and General Public (10%). Alba holds globally-recognised certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, IATF 16949:2016, ISO 22301:2012 Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) and ASI Performance Standard Certification and Ecovadis Certification.

As the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East, Alba sits at the heart of a thriving aluminium downstream sector in Bahrain, which accounts for approximately 12% of the Kingdom's GDP. As one of the biggest national companies, it has ensured not only the employment of Bahrain nationals (85% in 2022) but also the enhancement of their capabilities through education, training, and development initiatives at every stage of their career.

Alba is recognised as one of the top industrial companies in the world with high standards in Environment practices, Social contribution and Corporate Governance. Launched in February 2022, the Company’s ESG Roadmap outlines 6 priority areas - (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration & Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence. Since its inception, Alba has invested into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society. Alba’s first-of-its-kind US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, the upcoming 5-7 MW Solar Farm Project and the Power Station 5 Block 4 Project are tangible efforts to meet the goals of the Net Zero Carbon targets by 2060 led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. Alba will also play a crucial role in the upcoming Aluminium Downstream Park, which will increase the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP of Bahrain.

Alba’s motto ‘Safety First, Safety Always’ has ensured that the Safety and well-being of its employees and contractors’ workforce remain a top priority. The Company broke all previous records in Safety and topped 30 million Safe working-hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) on 01 September 2022 for the first-time in its history. The Company has been recognised internationally for its excellent Safety and Health track record with awards such as the RoSPA Gold Medal Award (9 years in a row) and International Safety Award with Merit from British Safety Council, as well as six major National Safety Council (NSC) USA awards for 2021. Alba has also been recognised for its initiatives to produce Aluminium responsibly through awards such as Top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest, Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.