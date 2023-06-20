Palace Resorts Selects Amperity to Fuel First-Party Data Strategy

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palace Resorts, an all-inclusive vacation provider with properties in Mexico and Jamaica, announced it selected Amperity, the leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, to integrate its first-party data strategy to enhance end-to-end guest experiences.

Through Amperity’s 360-degree view of the customer, Palace Resorts can now effectively unify, manage, and activate data from digital channels and offline transactions to deliver personalized guest experiences. This allows the resort to gain a comprehensive understanding of guest preferences and behaviors, regardless of what property they are visiting. Having the data in one central location enables the resort to create a more relevant and engaging experience for its guests, building lasting customer relationships that drive business success.

“Data plays a critical role in enhancing and personalizing the guest experience. With Amperity, we have a real-time view of our guests that allows us to be more efficient and more effective,” said Ivan Hernandez Villafan, IT Project Director at Palace Resorts. “Amperity gives us the confidence in the data we need to deliver truly memorable moments for our guests.”

Palace Resorts faced significant challenges when trying to understand new and repeat guests’ preferences, making it difficult to determine whether guests preferred a relaxing spa vacation or a golf excursion or which guests would be receptive to its timeshare program. The lack of clean data kept Palace Resorts from creating a personalized and seamless experience that is critical to driving guest loyalty and repeat business.

“The travel industry is highly competitive and comes with enormous customer expectations,” said Barry Padgett. “Palace Resorts is committed to delivering a smooth and seamless experience to each and every guest. That requires personalized, relevant communications both pre- and post-booking. With Amperity, Palace Resorts has the confidence that they have a complete picture of each guest that is interacting with their brand.”

To learn how other brands like Palace Resorts are partnering with Amperity visit https://amperity.com/customers.

About Palace Resorts

With ten oceanfront resorts (and more to come) overlooking sparkling turquoise waters, Palace Resorts sets the highest standards for five-star all-inclusive vacations in Mexico and Jamaica. Offering luxurious and spacious accommodations accentuated by signature in-room double whirlpool tubs, nightly entertainment, the Caribbean & Mexico’s most extravagant spas and a premier Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, Palace Resorts sets the stage for a truly exceptional experience for travelers. The unparalleled level of service and comfort found at each property makes Palace Resorts a leading provider of world-class resort vacations. For more information, visit https://www.palaceresorts.com/

About Amperity

Amperity delivers the data confidence brands need to unlock growth by truly knowing their customers. With Amperity, brands can build a first-party data foundation to fuel customer acquisition and retention, personalize experiences that build loyalty, and manage privacy compliance. Using patented AI and ML methods, Amperity stitches together all customer interactions to build a unified view that seamlessly connects to marketing and technology tools. More than 400 brands worldwide rely on Amperity to turn data into business value, including Alaska Airlines, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Endeavour Drinks, Planet Fitness, Seattle Sounders FC, Under Armour and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit amperity.com or follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.