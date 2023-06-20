FUSE Health Joins Boundless Life Sciences to Form New Global Partnership in Medical Communications

TORONTO & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boundless Life Sciences announced today a partnership with FUSE Health to build a global offering in medical communications. FUSE Health, which is based in Toronto, will continue to serve clients in Canada related to medical and marketing communications, advisory meetings, and medical education. Boundless and FUSE Health will also create a new U.S.-based firm, Boundless Medical Communications, to serve the global life sciences industry along with FUSE Health.

“During our partnership with Boundless and Next Practices Group (NPG) over the past year, we have all realized we can expand our offering, advance our technology models and build new services that can serve the global market,” said Stephanie Frisina, Co-Founder and CEO, FUSE Health. “It is equally important for us to deepen our capabilities for our clients based in Canada, who have made it possible for us to start this new chapter.”

FUSE Health was founded in 2009 and is led by Ms. Frisina and Marcia Bos with a team of 20 leaders in medical communications. The firm is known for its work with pharmaceutical companies and healthcare professional organizations, addressing the challenges of integrating new specialty products into the care pathway for complex diseases, in a constantly evolving healthcare environment.

“We appreciate the strong experience in oncology and inflammatory diseases that will allow us to expand our offerings in high-science therapeutic areas and rare diseases,” added Kerry Hilton, Founder and CEO, Boundless Life Sciences.

The team’s offerings will include a proprietary advisor and influencer management system that will be paired with the data science and analytics team of NPG to build a new model in key online influencer mapping, as well as a digital clinical trial portfolio that enables users to quickly access study design and outcome parameters of trials within a target therapeutic area. In addition, collaboration is underway on a platform for efficiently constructing a medical communications plan that aligns with value and access needs throughout the life of a health product.

“Medical communications is a cornerstone to creating and building a powerful narrative for a new treatment that can increase its visibility and value and lead to improved access for patients,” added Bob Pearson, Founder and CEO, NPG. “Our goal is to develop an offering that characterizes scientific advance, narrates the development journey and illustrates why future treatments should gain appropriate access to provide the most value to patients worldwide.”

About Boundless Life Sciences Group

Boundless Life Sciences Group is a comprehensive creative agency team that is focused on breaking through the barriers of launching new therapies. Boundless follows a unique methodology to give life-changing medicines a voice, cutting through the marketplace clutter. Celebrating 21 years, Boundless believes that everyone deserves the right to live their best life and is committed to helping HCPs, patients, and caregivers—as well as marketing directors and agency staff—thrive no matter who they are or where they are. To learn more, visit www.BoundlessLife.com.

About The Next Practices Group

The Next Practices Group is a founder-driven “nextwork” of firms that creatively solve problems, effectively use emerging technologies, and craft the right solution for each client. Firms within the nextwork specialize in communications, marketing, public affairs, security, software, analytics, social purpose, and digital media. Next Practices Group Health (NPGH) is a global health platform that includes Boundless Life Sciences Group, Bliss Bio Health, and Fuse Health. The Group has more than 260 team members in offices, including New York City, Holmdel, New Jersey, Austin and Dallas, Texas, Toronto, and London. For more information, please visit nextpracticegroup.com.