Boox and ReturnBear Partner to Enable More Sustainable eCommerce Packaging in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Boox, the sustainable e-commerce platform providing zero-waste, circular packaging solutions, announced the expansion of its services to the Canadian market, supported by ReturnBear, Canada’s first package-free returns network. The Boox x ReturnBear partnership kicked off with rhode’s entry to Canada, as well as Kiehl’s Canada, through a shared mission to transition the e-commerce industry to a more circular economy.

Boox is disrupting e-commerce with their circular packaging solutions, which can be reused many times before being recycled, extending the life of the products and materials and keeping packaging out of the landfill. Boox creates a zero-waste experience for brands and shoppers. Boox Boxes have been designed to replace traditional cardboard boxes, enabling brands to pack and ship as usual, with little to no fulfillment changes. In order to bring this packaging loop to life in Canada, ReturnBear is enabling customers to easily return Boox Boxes at any ReturnBear drop-off location across the country. ReturnBear will receive all returned Booxes in order to consolidate them for entry into Boox’s reuse process.

"E-commerce purchases and returns have a dangerous impact on the environment through packaging waste and the carbon impact of shipping. We are committed to changing that by enabling more circular fulfillment processes," said Sylvia Ng, CEO at ReturnBear. "Retailers need to find ways to reduce waste and engage customers as online shopping continues to grow, and we are excited to partner with Boox to enable more brands to ship sustainably."

Boox's launch in Canada continues their global expansion plans, and creates new opportunities for brands to bring sustainable and circular services to customers. Boox Boxes can reduce environmental impact by 70 percent or more compared to single-use packaging at scale.

“At Boox, we are focused on ways to create a more sustainable supply chain, both for outbound shipments and returns. ReturnBear shares those same values, so partnering with them for our entry into Canada was a natural fit,” commented Matt Semmelhack, CEO and Co-Founder of Boox. “Our goal is to motivate retailers and shoppers to transition to a more circular economy. While we have made progress, there is still work to be done. We are happy to collaborate with ReturnBear to bring us one step closer to our Mission to Eliminate Single-use Waste.”

Ecommerce returns are creating an environmental toll that is being recognized across the globe. Each year, five billion pounds of waste is generated through returns. Boox provides an affordable, turnkey solution to this high-piling problem. With this latest expansion, Boox is on track to ship 5 million reusable Boxes in 2023.

ABOUT BOOX

Boox is a mission-driven, venture-backed startup focused on powering the circular economy for e-commerce brands and consumers. The company was founded in November 2019 by CEO Matt Semmelhack and CTO Bob Walton, and is headquartered in Petaluma, California. Boox combines innovative and award winning reusable shippers with efficient reverse logistics, enabling brands to embrace reuse and re-commerce, while delighting their consumers by reducing environmental impact. Boox’s goal is to eliminate single-use waste by accelerating a global shift towards a more circular economy. To learn more, visit boox.eco.

ABOUT RETURNBEAR

Founded in October 2021 with a mission to make returns convenient for consumers, profitable for brands, and better for the planet, ReturnBear is a returns platform powering Canada’s first end-to-end reverse logistics network. Brands using ReturnBear can offer self-serve returns to their customers, along with convenient drop-off options for immediate refunds. They can count on ReturnBear to gain visibility into returns across sales channels, save on return shipping costs, and get products back into forward-supply faster.

ReturnBear is backed by Cadillac Fairview (CF) and Koru, an innovative venture foundry that builds new businesses to drive disruptive growth for Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan portfolio companies. ReturnBear is a modern solution that makes eCommerce returns delightful for consumers, and more efficient for retailers by reducing the cost and complexity of their reverse logistics.